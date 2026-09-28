Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrived at the Students vs. Billionaires town hall in Ithaca with a message about who gets protected, who gets an education and who pays the price when public institutions fail. Her call to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement became the sharpest part of that argument.

AOC: And for anyone who says that’s unrealistic… this is literally what baby boomers gave themselves. Public colleges in America were tuition-free. You know when they started to get defunded? They got defunded when they started to get integrated. pic.twitter.com/BypOiHF3Fo — Acyn (@Acyn) September 27, 2026

At the event organized by More Perfect University and Cornell student groups, Ocasio-Cortez described ICE as an unaccountable agency tied to private detention centers and expanding surveillance. She pushed for tuition-free public college, arguing that earlier generations had access to far more affordable education before lawmakers stripped away funding. She also raised the threat artificial intelligence poses to young workers and urged students to organize locally ahead of the midterms.

Her criticism of a “culture of rape” at elite schools, amid a lawsuit involving Cornell, widened the conversation beyond federal politics. For students in the room, the issues she raised touch campuses, workplaces and communities they know firsthand.

The ICE debate carries fresh weight after Amnesty International released its September report, “We had whistles, they had guns.” The organization documented allegations of warrantless entries, dangerous raids and force used against people who were not resisting. The ACLU has also tracked lawsuits alleging assaults, wrongful detentions and harm to U.S. citizens during immigration operations. Those accounts help explain why demands to abolish the agency have gained urgency among its critics.

Federal officials defend ICE’s operations and say agents face growing danger. The Department of Homeland Security describes its targets as “the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens” and attributes threats against officers in part to what it calls “violent rhetoric.” Its assault figures are the department’s own claims.

Ocasio-Cortez’s challenge in Ithaca was aimed at what happens after the town hall ends: whether students turn their concerns about enforcement, education and their futures into sustained political pressure.