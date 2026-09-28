‘Avengers: Endgame Encore’ Pulls in $86M at Weekend Box Office

Avengers will forever remain a cash cow. With Avengers: Doomsday set for release near the end of the year, Marvel Entertainment ran the previous film back in theaters as Avengers: Endgame Encore. How much did it wring up? $86 million.

According to Variety, Avengers: Endgame Encore pulled in $26 million from 3,060 North American theaters over the weekend with overseas pulling in the rest.

“Re-releases rarely earn more than $10 million,” says David A. Gross, who publishes the box office newsletter FranchiseRe. “As a marketing exercise, [this] is an effective way to build early word-of-mouth.”

The rerock of the Avengers film came with additional post credits scenes setting the stage for Doomsday.