Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo gave Miami a glimpse of its new partnership on Monday, striking a Dragon Ball Z fusion pose at Heat media day. Bam wore No. 13, Giannis wore No. 7, and the photo gave fans plenty to work with. One fan’s reaction summed up the mood: “Pray for the rim.”

The pose was playful. The pairing behind it could become a serious problem for opponents.

Miami landed the two-time MVP in a summer trade with Milwaukee that also brought Bobby Portis to the Heat. The cost was steep: Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, a 2026 first-round selection and future draft assets went to the Bucks. Now Erik Spoelstra gets to build around two All-Stars who can pressure a defense from different spots on the floor and make life miserable at the other end.

Giannis can grab a rebound and turn it into a drive before a defense gets set. Bam can initiate offense from the elbow, find cutters and move with guards on the perimeter. Together, they give Miami plenty to explore in training camp, especially when one attacks the basket and the other has to decide where to position himself. Spacing and timing will matter as much as the highlight plays.

The supporting cast will shape how quickly it comes together. Andrew Wiggins adds size on the wing, while Miami’s perimeter players will need to make teams pay for crowding the paint. Spoelstra also has Portis available when he wants another experienced big in the rotation.

For now, the fusion pose has done its job: it put an image to the excitement around Miami’s new frontcourt. The season begins October 20, when Bam and Giannis can start showing what their version looks like in a game.