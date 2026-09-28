Dallas multi-platinum hitmaker BigXthaPlug has announced his fourth studio album, BETTER OVER TIME, arriving October 30.

The announcement follows a week of teasers, including the disappearance of BigX’s face from the artwork of his previous albums, Amar, TAKE CARE and I Hope You’re Happy, across streaming platforms. He later unveiled a cinematic teaser short film on Instagram chronicling his journey from childhood and young adulthood to performing before a sold-out crowd.

BETTER OVER TIME follows I Hope You’re Happy, the genre-blending album released in August 2025. The country-inspired project debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and Top 3 on the R&B/Hip-Hop chart, while producing multiple Billboard Hot 100 entries, including a No. 4 placement. It also became the only album to chart on both the Country and Hip-Hop charts.

The forthcoming album continues BigX’s genre-crossing evolution. “LITE,” featuring Atlanta artist Belly Gang Kushington, serves as the first official single from BETTER OVER TIME and offers an early look at the project’s direction.

With more than 10.7 billion global streams and multiple No. 1 records, BigXthaPlug continues to expand his reach. Most recently, he appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone for its Future of Music issue, photographed by David LaChapelle.

BETTER OVER TIME arrives October 30.