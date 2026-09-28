Karol G had Reliant Stadium moving Sunday night when the stage delivered one more surprise: Drake rose into view midway through her Houston concert. Together, they performed “Ahí” live for the first time, turning a collaboration fans had known through their speakers into a stadium moment.

Karol G dances on Drake during her Houston concert pic.twitter.com/xgGeAchgpu — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 28, 2026

The pair also gave the crowd “One Dance,” with Drake on the mic and Karol dancing beside him. His appearance fit the scale of her Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour, a show packed with elaborate staging and music that moves across Latin genres. It also brought a story that began in an Instagram DM to one of the tour’s biggest stages.

Drake performed "One Dance" on stage with Karol G tonight in Houston 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/wKVA6GJ6j3 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 28, 2026

Karol G has said Drake first contacted her because his masseuse was a fan. He asked her to record a video greeting, she sent it, and the two kept talking about making music together. Their public connection grew when Drake appeared in the crowd at her Toronto concert in July. On “New Bestie,” he later gave her a nod with the line, “I want a G like Karolina.”

Drake came out as a special guest for Karol G in Houston tonight 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BtmKc2hqbQ — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 28, 2026

“Ahí” took shape months earlier. Karol wrote the song on New Year’s Eve during a family retreat in Guatapé, Colombia, where producer Ovy on the Drums was also staying. She envisioned a conversation between two people drawn to each other while one still needs time to heal. She sent the track to Drake in early January, and their teams met in the Bahamas to record it. Karol has said she guided his Spanish pronunciation in the booth.

Released on her August album No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto, “Ahí” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart. In Houston, its chart success had a new setting: two artists finally singing it together in front of a crowd.