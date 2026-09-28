The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards had Madonna back onstage, a new record for Taylor Swift and plenty of reasons for fans to tune in. For viewers waiting on CBS Sunday night, the first thing they got was football.

#VMAs Best Hip-Hop Winner: "Safe" by Cardi B & Kehlani 🏆



Other nominees:



▫️ Don Toliver – “E85”

▫️ Drake – “Janice STFU”

▫️ Megan Thee Stallion – “LOVER GIRL”

▫️ Travis Scott – “DUMBO”

▫️ Tyler, The Creator – “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE” pic.twitter.com/yp4vVglb8C — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 28, 2026

The Ravens-Cowboys game ran long, pushing the awards broadcast back more than 20 minutes. Clips from inside the ceremony were already circulating online while some viewers were still watching the game. For an event built around seeing a performance the moment it happens, that delay set an awkward tone.

The #VMAs red carpet is mostly just influencers, industry plants, and C-List musicians. Bro we used to have THIS at awards shows 🫩 pic.twitter.com/mYjnl3iX1T — 𝕔𝕛 ⎊ 🪩 (@LemonadeBeystin) September 27, 2026

Madonna’s opening appearance with Sabrina Carpenter drew another wave of posts. It was her first VMA performance in 23 years, a return with real history behind it, but some viewers called the vocals a “bad lip sync.” A pre-recorded Bruno Mars set added to complaints about the broadcast, while the George Michael tribute, including Sombr, drew its own criticism.

Then came the bigger question: Who is this show for now? Some fans described the ceremony as an “Influencer Fest,” saying the crowd and presentation lacked the pull that once made the VMAs an event people planned their night around. Others went further, calling this year’s show the “worst of all time” and urging MTV to retire it.

The awards still produced moments that will hold a place in VMA history. Swift surpassed Beyoncé as the ceremony’s most decorated artist and premiered her “Patient Zero” video. Madonna finished with seven Moon Persons, the most of anyone that night.

Those achievements gave the show headlines. The reaction at home told a messier story. Fans expected a live music event they could experience together; many spent the opening stretch trying to catch up with a ceremony already unfolding on their phones.