A search for a school, a shop or a mosque in Gaza can still bring up a familiar map marker. Zoom into the satellite view, and the blocks around it may be reduced to rubble. Images now circulating from Google Maps show damaged neighborhoods around Al-Shifa Hospital and long rows of makeshift shelters along the coast, bringing the scale of Gaza’s destruction into a view anyone can explore.

Google Earth updated the images of Gaza. It's devastating. pic.twitter.com/msaKW0Wz3T — Carolina ❤️‍🔥 (@realCarola2Hope) September 27, 2026

The map markers carry a painful limitation: they identify places that were mapped, while the imagery alone cannot confirm which buildings remain standing or usable. The dates when Google captured and added the images have not been independently established, so claims that particular views were taken in January or February 2026 need further confirmation.

Google Maps alone cannot show you the full scale of the destruction in Gaza. I took this video a short while ago in Gaza City. https://t.co/vKCdi9iUgl pic.twitter.com/xt5iFOTU3c — Tamer Nahed (@Tamer_Alnoaizy) September 27, 2026

The broader damage is documented. A United Nations Satellite Centre assessment based on imagery from June 16 found that 201,290 structures, approximately 82 percent of all structures in Gaza, had sustained damage. Its categories range from possible damage to complete destruction; more than 134,000 structures were assessed as destroyed. Those figures measure buildings across the territory, beyond any one Google Maps view.

Google Maps shows photos and reviews for thousands of places in Gaza that don’t exist anymore. You can scroll through an entire world that Israel destroyed. pic.twitter.com/HS1eUS7k4E — Linda Mamoun (@mamoun_linda) September 27, 2026

Al-Shifa shows what those numbers mean for essential services. After Israeli forces withdrew from the medical complex in April 2024, a World Health Organization mission reported extensive damage to its emergency, surgical and maternity buildings. In the newer map views being shared, the surrounding area bears the marks of the war as well.

The shelters visible from above tell another part of the story. A UN report issued this month estimates that approximately 1.9 million people in Gaza have been displaced since the war began in October 2023, many more than once. On the ground, families continue living amid concrete debris and twisted metal. From above, the same upheaval appears as changed streets, flattened blocks and crowded camps.