Jermaine Dupri and Jacquees Sued Over 2023 Single “Pick It Up”

Another day in the music industry, another lawsuit. This time Jermaine Dupri and Jacquees are being sued for copyright infringement over the 2023 single “Pick It Up.”

According to Music Business Worldwide, the two are being sued by Van J. Walter and Patrick Walter, professionally known as Home Team. The duo note the lyrics and melondy of their song of the same name are featured in the 2023 track released under Mass Appeal.

The complaint was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, also naming Mass Appeal Media and asking for damages in the sum of $150,000 in general damages, with another $150K in special damages.

The full lawsuit can be read here.