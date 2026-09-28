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Rick Ross Accused of Assault by Ex-GF Jazzma Kendrick

September 28, 2026
Shawn Grant

Rick Ross was under fire over the weekend after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick. Jazzma made the accusations herself and also shared images of a busted lip.

On her Instagram story, Jazzma responded to a message that read, “I’m seeing what Rick is seeing your so gorgeous.” She responded, “He saw a punching bag. The day Rick busted my lip and the day I left.”

She added, “I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will. It’s always good until it isn’t. If a man hits you one time, he will do it again. Don’t give him the opportunity. Value your life and leave.”

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