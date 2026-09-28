Rick Ross Accused of Assault by Ex-GF Jazzma Kendrick

Rick Ross was under fire over the weekend after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick. Jazzma made the accusations herself and also shared images of a busted lip.

On her Instagram story, Jazzma responded to a message that read, “I’m seeing what Rick is seeing your so gorgeous.” She responded, “He saw a punching bag. The day Rick busted my lip and the day I left.”

She added, “I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will. It’s always good until it isn’t. If a man hits you one time, he will do it again. Don’t give him the opportunity. Value your life and leave.”