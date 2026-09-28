Stephen Curry is more than happy to finish his career with the Golden State Warriors. Over the weekend, Chef Curry inked a new deal with the Dubs to the tune of two years and $116 million.

The new extension will raise Curry‘s NBA career earnings to $650 million, while also giving the team flexibility for the present and future.

On the eve of his 18th season, Curry commits on a new extension honoring his desire to finish his NBA career with the Warriors. He also took $20 million less than his maximum salary, per @BobbyMarks42, accepting a deal that now gives the Warriors significant cap space next… https://t.co/WE02YdIiyz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 26, 2026

In July, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirmed Green has agreed to a one-year, $27.7 million contract to remain in Golden State. The new deal matches the contract Green previously opted out of, a move that gave the Warriors additional flexibility in their pursuit of LeBron James before ultimately bringing Green back.

Draymond Green has agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors on a one-year, $27.7 million deal, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. The contract is the same Green opted out of to give the Warriors flexibility to pursue LeBron James, but the sides land his return Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/Hyf1xruzrx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 28, 2026

Ahead of the agreement, Green made it clear where his heart remains, saying he has no interest in leaving the franchise that helped define his career.

“I’d rather struggle with the same guys I succeeded with,” Green said. “We built this thing from the ground. That’s our baby. The Warriors were nothing. To see that growth and take part in it isn’t something you just walk away from. They would have to not want me anymore. I will always do right by that organization. I’ve never been treated badly.”