On this date in 1993, Hip Hop icon KRS-One officially stepped out as a solo artist with the release of Return of the Boom Bap, his first album following the end of Boogie Down Productions and a project that helped define the sound and philosophy of early ’90s New York Hip Hop.

Released through Jive Records, Return of the Boom Bap found the Blastmaster entering a new chapter without abandoning the principles that had made BDP one of the culture’s most important groups. Knowledge, social commentary, battle-tested lyricism and uncompromising Hip Hop remained at the center, but this time KRS stood alone behind his name.

Much of the album was recorded at New York’s legendary D&D Studios, with production from DJ Premier, Kid Capri, Showbiz and KRS-One himself. The combination gave the project exactly what its title promised: stripped-down drums, heavy bass, rugged samples and enough space for one of Hip Hop’s most commanding voices to control the record.

“Outta Here” served as both autobiography and warning, with KRS reflecting on BDP’s journey while reminding younger artists how quickly careers could disappear in the rap industry. “I Can’t Wake Up” displayed his conceptual creativity, while records such as “Mad Crew” and “P Is Still Free” reinforced his reputation as an MC capable of moving seamlessly between teaching, storytelling and straight microphone dominance.

But two records in particular gave Return of the Boom Bap much of its lasting political weight.

On “Black Cop,” KRS directly confronted Black police officers participating in what he viewed as the oppressive policing of Black communities. That message carried directly into “Sound of da Police,” one of the most recognizable records of his career. Built around the unmistakable “Whoop! Whoop!” refrain, the song connected modern policing to historical systems of control while transforming serious social commentary into a record that could simultaneously command clubs, streets and concert stages.

That balance had always been central to KRS-One. The teacher and the battle MC were never separate personalities. Return of the Boom Bap allowed both to exist on the same album.

The project reached No. 37 on the Billboard 200 and No. 5 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, while earning a four-mic rating from The Source. More importantly, it successfully established KRS-One as a solo artist without diminishing the legacy he had already built with Boogie Down Productions.

Its influence also extended beyond its original release. “Sound of da Police” became one of Hip Hop’s enduring protest records, repeatedly resurfacing in conversations surrounding policing and racial injustice, while the album’s rugged production aesthetic became synonymous with what generations of listeners would simply call boom bap.

Thirty-three years later, Return of the Boom Bap remains exactly what its title declared it to be: raw drums, uncompromising rhymes and Hip Hop with something to say.

Salute to the Blastmaster KRS-One for delivering a solo debut that still educates, agitates and shakes speakers 33 years after its release.