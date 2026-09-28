On this date in 1999, Wu-Tang Clan heavyweight Method Man and Def Squad standout Redman joined forces for the release of their first full-length collaborative album, Blackout!, through Def Jam Recordings, officially putting one of Hip Hop’s most naturally compatible pairings together for an entire LP.

By the time Blackout! arrived, Meth and Red were already established stars in their own right. Method Man had built his reputation as one of Wu-Tang Clan’s most recognizable members while establishing a successful solo career, and Redman had carved out his own lane through a string of acclaimed albums built around elite lyricism, funk-driven production and an outrageous sense of humor.

More importantly, fans already knew what happened when the two MCs got on a record together.

Their chemistry had been developing for years through collaborations including “How High,” and Blackout! gave them an entire album to turn that chemistry loose. Method Man’s smooth, controlled delivery played perfectly against Redman’s animated punchlines and unpredictable flow, creating a combination that could be technically sharp, street, hilarious and completely unfiltered at the same time.

Production came from an impressive collection of beatmakers, including Erick Sermon, Rockwilder, RZA, Mathematics, DJ Scratch and Redman himself, giving the project the rugged East Coast foundation necessary to keep pace with its two MCs.

The album opens with “A Special Joint” before exploding into the title track, “Blackout,” immediately establishing the competitive back-and-forth that drives the project. “Da Rockwilder,” produced by Rockwilder, became one of the duo’s definitive records despite clocking in at barely two minutes, proving Meth and Red didn’t need much time to tear a track apart.

Other highlights included “Y.O.U.,” “Tear It Off,” “1, 2, 1, 2,” “Cereal Killer” and “Run 4 Cover,” featuring Ghostface Killah and Streetlife. “4 Seasons” brought LL Cool J and Ja Rule into the mix, creating another heavyweight New York collaboration during an era overflowing with lyrical talent.

Blackout! was also a major commercial success.

The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and topped Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, selling more than 250,000 copies during its first week. It would eventually earn platinum certification from the RIAA, confirming that the Meth-and-Red combination worked far beyond the underground and hardcore audiences that had originally embraced both artists.

But what gave Blackout! its longevity wasn’t simply sales or singles. It sounded like two MCs genuinely enjoying the competition.

Neither rapper had to become the other’s sidekick. Meth remained Meth. Red remained Red. Their contrasting personalities made the partnership stronger, with verses often feeling less like carefully constructed collaborations and more like two friends trying to out-rhyme and out-joke each other in the booth.

That chemistry eventually expanded beyond music. Two years later, Method Man and Redman starred together in the cult comedy How High, further establishing the pair as a recognizable duo whose appeal extended into film, television and years of touring and performances.

Their musical partnership also continued long after the original album, eventually producing Blackout! 2 in 2009, a full decade after its predecessor.

27 years later, Blackout! remains one of Hip Hop’s great collaborative albums and proof that sometimes the right pairing doesn’t require reinvention. Put two elite MCs with completely different styles over hard beats, give them enough room to talk their talk and let the chemistry handle everything else.

Salute to Method Man and Redman for dropping Blackout! 27 years ago and turning what started as a series of collaborations into one of Hip Hop’s most enduring partnerships.