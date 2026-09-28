On this date in 1993, Oakland quartet Souls of Mischief released their landmark debut album, 93 ’Til Infinity, through Jive Records, introducing the world to one of the most innovative lyrical crews to emerge from the West Coast during Hip Hop’s Golden Era.

Consisting of A-Plus, Opio, Phesto and Tajai, Souls of Mischief emerged from Oakland’s Hieroglyphics collective alongside Del the Funky Homosapien, Casual, Domino and Pep Love. At a time when the national perception of West Coast Hip Hop was increasingly dominated by gangsta rap and the G-funk sound, Souls offered something completely different.

93 ’Til Infinity was cerebral, youthful, jazzy and relentlessly lyrical.

Rather than conforming to what was commercially successful in California at the time, the four MCs built their identity around intricate rhyme patterns, internal rhymes, rapid exchanges and an unmistakable chemistry developed during years of rhyming together. Their approach demonstrated the diversity of West Coast Hip Hop while helping establish the Bay Area as home to one of the era’s most creative underground movements.

Production played an equally important role in defining the album. A-Plus handled much of the work behind the boards alongside Domino, Del the Funky Homosapien, Casual and Jay-Biz, creating a backdrop built from jazz, funk and soul samples paired with rugged drums.

Tracks including “That’s When Ya Lost,” “Never No More,” “Let ’Em Know,” “Anything Can Happen” and “Make Your Mind Up” showcased the crew’s lyrical dexterity, but one record ultimately transcended the album itself.

“’93 ’Til Infinity.”

Produced by A-Plus and built around a hypnotic sample of Billy Cobham’s “Heather,” the title track became Souls of Mischief’s signature record and one of the defining songs of ’90s underground Hip Hop. Its relaxed groove, unconventional flows and memorable “This is how we chill from ’93 ’til” refrain transformed what was essentially a song about hanging out with the crew into an anthem that has survived generations.

The accompanying video, filmed throughout the Bay Area, further established the group’s distinctly Northern California identity and gave Hip Hop audiences outside Oakland a visual introduction to the Hieroglyphics movement.

Commercially, 93 ’Til Infinity reached No. 85 on the Billboard 200 and No. 17 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The title single reached No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100, but the numbers tell only a small part of the album’s story.

Its cultural influence would ultimately stretch far beyond its original chart performance.

93 ’Til Infinity became an underground blueprint, influencing generations of independent and alternative MCs who valued technical lyricism, originality and crew chemistry over following whatever sound happened to dominate radio. The album also helped establish Hieroglyphics as one of Hip Hop’s most respected collectives and demonstrated that West Coast rap could never be defined by a single sound.

Thirty-three years later, 93 ’Til Infinity remains one of the great debut albums of its era, with its title track achieving something even bigger: becoming a permanent piece of Hip Hop vocabulary.

From Oakland to everywhere Hip Hop is played, Souls of Mischief created something in 1993 that lived up to its own title.

From ’93 ’til infinity.