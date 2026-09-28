Tyrese Haliburton arrived at Pacers media day on Monday with the update Indiana has waited more than a year to hear: he feels healthy and ready to play without restrictions.

Tyrese Haliburton on his health:



"I am healthy. I am 100%. There will be no restrictions. That is not news. There is no source. I am the source. I am ready to go for the year."pic.twitter.com/oerO1oBhk9 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) September 28, 2026

The point guard missed the entire 2025-26 season after tearing his right Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against Oklahoma City.

That injury ended a championship run and began a long rehab. A bout of shingles in February made the road back harder, interrupting his basketball work as he worked toward the form needed to run Indiana’s relentless offense.

Haliburton had already made his confidence clear during an August media appearance. Responding to a report about his health, he said, “I am the source.” On Monday, with training camp about to begin, the focus moved from whether he would be ready to how the Pacers will play with him back.

"I'm healthy, I’m 100%… I am ready to go for the year."



At Pacers Media Day, Tyrese Haliburton talks about returning to the court for the 2026-27 season 😤 pic.twitter.com/TI9DtJa0Vu — NBA (@NBA) September 28, 2026

That matters across the roster. Indiana went 19-63 during Haliburton’s absence, a steep fall for a team that had come within one win of a title. His return gives the Pacers their lead playmaker and the player who turns quick decisions into open shots. Ivica Zubac, acquired during last season, will get his first real chance to build a connection with him. Summer additions Kelly Oubre Jr. and Larry Nance Jr. bring experience and depth to a group that still includes much of its Finals core.

Coach Rick Carlisle has praised Haliburton’s recovery and strength gains while planning a sensible pace as he returns to full competition. There is a difference between feeling ready in September and steering an NBA team through months of games, and Indiana will get to assess that rhythm together in camp.

For Haliburton, the destination remains the same one that made his injury so painful: another shot at a championship. Now he finally gets to lead the chase from the floor.