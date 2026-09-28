An independent United Nations commission has reached a grave conclusion about Israel’s conduct in Gaza: its investigators found that Israeli authorities committed genocide against Palestinians during the military campaign that followed Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack.

Now it is official.



"In relation to Israels military operations in Gaza, we conclude that Israeli authorities are responsible for war crimes. Including extermination, murder, using starvation as a method of war, forcible transfer"



(UN Human Rights Council) pic.twitter.com/5i74SmKqTZ — Richard (@ricwe123) September 27, 2026

The commission’s legal analysis examined Israeli actions through July 31, 2025, and found evidence of four of the five acts listed in the Genocide Convention. Investigators cited the killing of Palestinians, serious physical and mental harm, and conditions of life that threatened the population’s survival. They also pointed to the destruction of reproductive healthcare facilities, including Gaza’s largest IVF clinic, in their finding that measures had been taken to prevent births.

La ONU declaró oficialmente a la Franja de Gaza como zona de genocidio, afirmando que Israel está atacando deliberadamente a niños y bebés.



Le tomó a la ONU tres años completos llegar a esta conclusión. pic.twitter.com/WkyyP1KBOm — Palestina En Español 🎒 (@PalestinaVence) September 28, 2026

Starvation and displacement ran through the inquiry’s account of the war. The commission concluded that Israeli authorities used starvation as a method of warfare and forcibly transferred civilians. In a later report focused on children, it said Israeli forces had deliberately targeted them, including in attacks involving snipers and drones.

The panel, chaired by Navi Pillay, attributed genocidal intent to Israeli leadership and examined statements by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. It urged other countries to stop arms transfers that could contribute to further violations.

Israel rejects the commission’s findings. Its Foreign Ministry has called the reports “distorted, false,” while the government says its forces target Hamas and act in self-defense. Speaking at the UN last week, Netanyahu called genocide allegations “the Biggest Lie of the Century” and pointed to aid deliveries and vaccination efforts. The commission has separately found that Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups committed war crimes on October 7, including killing civilians and taking hostages.

The finding does not itself impose criminal penalties. The genocide case against Israel remains before the International Court of Justice, which has yet to issue a final ruling. For governments supplying Israel with weapons, the commission’s conclusion raises an immediate question about what they will do with the evidence now on record.