Victoria Monét Reveals SZA, Leon Thomas and More for ‘Frequency of Love’ Album

Victoria Monét is ready to deliver his Frequency of Love to the world. Set to arrive on Friday, Monét has released the tracklist, featuring SZA, Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas, Bryson Tiller, Chlöe and Lucky Daye.

Three-time GRAMMY-winning artist, songwriter, and producer Victoria Monét has released her new single, “Reach Out,” while announcing that her upcoming album, Frequency of Love, will arrive on October 2 via Lovett Music/RCA Records.

Produced by frequent collaborators Kaytranada and D’Mile, “Reach Out” is accompanied by a performance-driven visual choreographed by Sean Bankhead, showcasing Monét’s talents as both a singer and dancer. The R&B anthem blends infectious harmonies with bold feminine confidence, delivering a direct message to a love interest.

The release continues Monét’s latest musical era following the earlier single “Let Me.” In June, “Let Me” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart. The album announcement also follows Monét’s run as a supporting act on Bruno Mars’ The Romantic Tour across Europe and the United Kingdom this summer.

Frequency of Love follows 2024’s JAGUAR II: Deluxe, which was released after her GRAMMY Award-winning album JAGUAR II. With a series of major milestones already achieved in 2026, Monét is preparing for the next chapter of her career with the release of her new album this fall.