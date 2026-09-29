adidas has officially welcomed Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles to its basketball family, adding the WNBA Rookie of the Year to a women’s basketball roster that includes Kelsey Plum, Kahleah Copper and Chelsea Gray.

Miles made an immediate impact during her rookie season, ranking in the top 10 in the WNBA in both points and assists per game. She also became an All-Star starter, helped lead the Lynx to the most wins in the league and set a new rookie scoring record en route to unanimously winning Rookie of the Year.

Miles and adidas Basketball developed a connection throughout her rise from prospect to elite professional player, reflecting the brand’s continued support of youth basketball participation.

“I am excited to join the adidas Basketball family, because I’ve watched this brand commit to women’s basketball in a way that felt real,” said Olivia Miles. “adidas understands that this is about more than a brand deal — it’s about building a future for this sport where the next generation of women has even more room to be themselves.”

As part of the partnership, Miles will have access to adidas signature products. She became one of the first athletes to wear adidas Crazy Energy this season and will wear the Anthony Edwards 3 during the WNBA playoffs.

“Olivia is a rare talent, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the adidas Basketball family,” said Candace Parker, President of adidas Women’s Basketball. “As just a rookie, she’s already making waves in the league and I’m excited to watch her chase a championship.”

Following the WNBA season, Miles will participate in Unrivaled, where adidas is the exclusive uniform and apparel partner.