NBA media day is underway, with the Philadelphia 76ers drawing attention as LeBron James and Jaylen Brown join a core featuring Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe.

James addressed his decision to choose Philadelphia, revealing that the team was among five destinations he was interested in.

“I had a list of 5 teams that I was interested in. You saw my agent in his little podcast, you saw his whiteboard…whatever, I love him to death…”

James also said he does not know whether his current contract will be his last or if Philadelphia will be his final stop. Instead, he said his focus is on becoming the best version of himself rather than looking too far into the future.

LeBron says he doesn't know if this is his last contract or stop of his career. He just wants to be the best version of himself. Doesn't want to focus on the future. — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) September 28, 2026

Embiid emphasized his desire to remain available while acknowledging the plan in place to help him reach the playoffs healthy.

“I want to play as much as possible” – Joel Embiid

He also discussed the adjustment to a new-look roster.

“New team, new guys, lots of talent. It’s just about taking it day-by-day. There’s going to be ups and downs throughout the season. You have to make sure you learn from the downs.”

Brown addressed the adjustments that come with pursuing success alongside a talented group, emphasizing the role sacrifice will play.

“Sacrificing has a negative connotation, but it has its perks and its benefits any time you’re going for something great…It’ll definitely take sacrifice.” – Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown when asked who the leader/alpha is in Philly:



"Next Question." 👀 pic.twitter.com/YcYKYZ6Ckk — Sixers Lead 🔔 (@SixersLead) September 28, 2026

James echoed that mindset when discussing what it will take for the 76ers to reach their goals.

“In order for us to be great, we have to do things that just aren’t comfortable,” LeBron James said during his time at the podium. “We have to be comfortable with being uncomfortable.”