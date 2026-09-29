LeBron James Says He Wanted to Join Knicks But Their Finals Win Killed It

There’s an alternate NBA universe where Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs would hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy as the 2026 NBA Champions. And in that offseason, the New York Knicks would tinker with their roster a little bit and result in the signing of LeBron James. Wild, right?

According to LeBron James that was very much a possibility. King James knew he wanted out of Los Angeles and during his Philadelphia 76ers Media Day, revealed the Knicks were on the table.

“I had visions of playing in the [Madison Square] Garden and finishing my career in the Garden,” James said. “But after they beat San Antonio, I was like, Hey, I can’t. I couldn’t do it.”

What a move that would have been.