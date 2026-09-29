Brian Dawkins spent 16 NFL seasons making people pay attention when he took the field. The Department of Homeland Security borrowed that intensity for a border security post, and now the Eagles legend is making clear that his image was used without his permission.

Seems like DHS, the Trump Administration and their entire regime have a habit of doing these types of shenanigans.

UPDATE: Brian Dawkins himself has responded to Trump's DHS using his highlights



"I didn't give permission for my name, image, and likeness to be used by anybody."pic.twitter.com/HXJX1HPnN7 https://t.co/TlcZKNImmB — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) September 28, 2026

DHS shared a video of Dawkins’ pregame entrance and hard hits in response to a post about a reported migrant caravan. Its caption read “Our time has come.” A follow-up image of Dawkins carried the words “The Border Is Closed.” The NFL asked the department to remove the video, with league spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirming, “The league has requested the DHS take down the video.”

BREAKING: The @NFL has asked Trump's Homeland Security to remove this video that they posted of former @Eagles player @BrianDawkins' pregame walkout and hard hits to promote ICE's message about a purported migrant caravan.



“The league has requested the DHS take down the video,”… pic.twitter.com/ifnLtJKbxx — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 28, 2026

Dawkins spoke for himself, too. “I have respectfully not given permission to anyone other than those I currently do business with to use my NIL,” he wrote, referring to his name, image and likeness. “Be Blessed!”

DHS stood by its message. “DHS is playing lockdown defense at the border. We will use every Weapon at our disposal, from A to X, to keep Americans safe,” the department said, invoking Dawkins’ “Weapon X” nickname. DHS general counsel James Percival also responded to a report about the removal request with a Bugs Bunny image saying “No.”

The choice of Dawkins gave the post its force, and made the objection personal. In Philadelphia, his tunnel entrances were part of the city’s football identity. His range as a safety helped change the position: he could cover, blitz and stop the run, becoming the only NFL player to reach 25 sacks, 25 interceptions and 25 forced fumbles. The Eagles retired his No. 20, and he entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Dawkins has since used his platform to speak openly about depression and support young people’s mental wellness through his foundation. That full legacy belongs to him. His response to the DHS post leaves no doubt about where he stands on its use.