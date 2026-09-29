Swerve Strickland & Max B Unite For New “Coo Coo” Single

Swerve Strickland is making it clear: music isn’t a side hustle—he’s winning in the ring and on the mic. The AEW superstar continues to carve out his own lane in hip-hop with “Coo Coo,” his new collaboration with Harlem’s own Max B—bringing together one of wrestling’s biggest crossover personalities with the man whose melodic style and “wave” helped influence a generation of New York hip-hop.

Coming off his collaboration with Wu-Tang legend Raekwon, Swerve taps into a different chapter of New York rap history this time around. “Coo Coo” pairs Swerve’s confident delivery with Max B’s unmistakable presence, connecting two artists whose careers have been built on commanding fiercely loyal audiences.

For Max B, the collaboration arrives amid a major resurgence. After his long-awaited return, the Harlem artist has stepped back into the spotlight with sold-out Brooklyn shows, millions of monthly listeners and new chart success.

For Swerve, it’s another step in an evolution that increasingly blurs the line between professional wrestling, hip-hop and popular culture.

His music résumé already includes collaborations withRaekwon, Bun B, Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn, Musiq Soulchild, Eric Bellinger, Mickey Factz andFlatbush Zombies, while his performances have taken him from Rolling Loud and the House of Blues to Wembley Stadium. And now, Swerve is building something bigger than his own catalog.

“Coo Coo” marks the second release under the new record-label venture he launched with longtime collaborator and attorney Tony C. Richa, signaling Swerve’s ambitions to establish a lasting footprint in music beyond his own releases.Max B sees the crossover potential.

“Swerve is the leader of the wrestling wave and exposes me to a whole new audience. As a rapper, he is the real deal and I enjoyed working with him in the studio,” Max B said.

The respect goes both ways.

“Max was a pleasure to work with and brought great energy along with excellent professionalism,” Swerve said. “We vibed instantly and it was humbling to find out he was a fan of my work in the ring.”

That connection may be what makes “Coo Coo” more interesting than the typical celebrity crossover record. Swerve isn’t leaving wrestling behind to pursue hip-hop. He’s attempting to bring his wrestling audience into his music world—and introduce hip-hop fans to another side of Swerve Strickland in the process.

With Max B riding shotgun, “Coo Coo” puts the wave and Swerve’s House under the same roof.

“Coo Coo” by Swerve Strickland featuring Max B is available now on all major streaming platforms.