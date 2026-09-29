Jazzma Kendrick does not have a believer in Tia Kemp.

In case you missed it, Rick Ross was under fire over the weekend after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick. Jazzma made the accusations herself and also shared images of a busted lip.

On her Instagram story, Jazzma responded to a message that read “I’m seeing what Rick is seeing your so gorgeous.” She responded, “He saw a punching bag. The day Rick busted my lip and the day I left.”

She added, “I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will. It’s always good until it isn’t. If a man hits you one time, he will do it again. Don’t give him the opportunity. Value your life and leave.”

🚨 📱 Rick Ross’s girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick went on Instagram live to explain how Rick Ross has turned her to a punching bag —accuses him of Bursting Her lip



🗣️”It's always good until it isn't. If a man hits you one time, he will do it again. Don't give him the opportunity.… https://t.co/TOStvLZVOn pic.twitter.com/ugfU2aUOVu — Lord Zeus CFC/RM (@LordZeus_Usulor) September 27, 2026

And this is where Tia Kemp is calling cap. Kemp, who once dated Rozay herself, feels the accusations come as Rick Ross is done with romance with Jazzma.

“Ladies when that man say Go Home…. Lawddd..,” Kemp wrote in The Shade Room comments. “That ride home wit them garbage bags of your clothes n that backseat Hurts trust me… it Hurts! That’s all. They want to b n the Mansion 4ever…… Go home baby… and Keep a JOB!!”

But hopping on a livestream she went harder with a message to Ross: “‘Cause one thing I know that fat b—h ain’t finna do is hit nobody. You fired on yourself, girl. I don’t believe s–t. It’s cameras all around that new house. They can’t get none of that money now. I’m finna get on a plane, I’m coming down there, and I’m finna talk to you and your mama, too. I’m on the way. I told your fat a– to stop playing with these prostituting, ex-prostitutes, tricking hoes.