On this day in Hip Hop history 28 years ago, legendary Queens crew A Tribe Called Quest released their fifth studio album, The Love Movement, through Jive Records, closing the first chapter of one of the most influential groups in Hip Hop history.

Released on September 29, 1998, The Love Movement arrived two years after Beats, Rhymes and Life and became Tribe’s final album before the group’s initial breakup. By this point, internal tensions between Q-Tip and Phife Dawg had increasingly affected the group, and A Tribe Called Quest announced its breakup shortly before the album’s release. That reality gave The Love Movement the feeling of both a celebration and a farewell, even as the music continued to display the creativity that had defined Tribe throughout the decade.

Built around the broad concept of love, the album explored relationships, attraction, loyalty and human connection while presenting a more mature A Tribe Called Quest navigating a Hip Hop landscape that had changed considerably since their 1990 debut, People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm.

Production was again anchored by The Ummah, the collective of Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and J Dilla that had helped reshape Tribe’s sound on Beats, Rhymes and Life. Rather than simply recreating the warm jazz-heavy approach of The Low End Theory or Midnight Marauders, The Love Movement leaned into cleaner drums, carefully constructed samples and a more spacious, minimalist sound that reflected where Tribe and Hip Hop production itself, was heading at the end of the decade.

“Find a Way,” the album’s lead single, became the project’s signature record, pairing an infectious Dilla-assisted groove with Q-Tip and Phife examining the uncertainty between friendship, attraction and romance. “Like It Like That” brought a more traditional Tribe energy, while “Pad & Pen,” featuring D-Life, allowed Tip and Phife to return to the lyrical interplay that had been central to the group’s identity.

Even with the personal tensions developing behind the scenes, Q-Tip and Phife could still sound remarkably natural together on record. Their contrasting personalities remained part of Tribe’s magic: Tip’s smooth, abstract approach alongside Phife’s punchlines, sports references and Queens-bred swagger.

The Love Movement therefore captured A Tribe Called Quest at an unusual crossroads; a legendary group approaching the end of its original run while still searching for new ways to move its sound forward.

The Love Movement debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and earned a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 1999 Grammy Awards. While it didn’t reach the commercial heights of some of the era’s blockbuster releases, its artistry and significance within Tribe’s catalog were undeniable. At the time, it appeared to be the final chapter for one of Hip Hop’s most groundbreaking collectives and, for many fans, represented the closing of a remarkable run that began with People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm and transformed the sound and soul of the genre through classics including The Low End Theory and Midnight Marauders.

The breakup, however, would not ultimately be the end of A Tribe Called Quest.

Q-Tip, Phife Dawg, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Jarobi White would reunite over the years for performances before eventually returning to the studio for one final album, We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service, released in 2016. Tragically, Phife died in March of that year, months before the album was released, making the project both a triumphant return and a final musical statement from the Five-Foot Assassin alongside his Tribe family.

That later reunion changed the historical context surrounding The Love Movement. What once appeared to be A Tribe Called Quest’s farewell is now better understood as the conclusion of the group’s original run; a bittersweet closing chapter to the extraordinary first era of Tribe before an 18-year gap between studio albums.

28 years later, The Love Movement remains an important part of that legacy. It captured a group dealing with internal fractures while still capable of creating forward-thinking Hip Hop and provided one final snapshot of ’90s Tribe before Q-Tip, Phife, Ali and Jarobi went their separate ways.

Salute to A Tribe Called Quest for delivering The Love Movement and closing one of the most influential chapters in Hip Hop history the same way the album’s title suggested with love.