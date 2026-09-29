On this date in 1998, Brooklyn’s own Jay-Z released his third studio album, Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life, through Roc-A-Fella Records and Def Jam, delivering the project that transformed Jigga from an emerging rap star into one of Hip Hop’s biggest names.

Following 1996’s Reasonable Doubt and 1997’s In My Lifetime, Vol. 1, Jay-Z entered his third album with Roc-A-Fella partners Damon “Dame” Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke continuing to build their independent movement into a legitimate industry force. With Vol. 2, Hov finally found the balance between street-centered lyricism and records capable of dominating radio, clubs and the charts.

The album brought together some of the era’s most important producers, including Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Jermaine Dupri, DJ Premier, Irv Gotti, Stevie J and Erick Sermon. That variety gave Jay-Z multiple sounds to attack while maintaining the personality and lyrical confidence that had defined his rise.

The album’s defining record was “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem).” Produced by The 45 King and built around a sample from the Broadway musical Annie, the unlikely combination became Jay-Z’s biggest crossover record to that point and introduced him to an audience far beyond New York Hip Hop.

But Vol. 2 was hardly dependent on one hit.

“Can I Get A…” featuring Ja Rule and Amil became another major single, while the Timbaland-produced “Nigga What, Nigga Who (Originator 99)” found Jay and Big Jaz trading rapid-fire verses over one of the album’s most futuristic tracks. “Money, Cash, Hoes” featuring DMX captured the energy surrounding both rappers during their late-’90s ascent, and “A Week Ago” with Too $hort provided one of the album’s strongest street narratives.

“Money Ain’t a Thang,” Jay-Z’s collaboration with Jermaine Dupri, was also included on Vol. 2 after appearing on Dupri’s Life in 1472, further adding to an album loaded with records receiving national attention.

Commercially, Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life changed everything for Jay-Z.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling more than 350,000 copies during its opening week and giving Jay his first chart-topping album. It would remain atop the Billboard 200 for five weeks and eventually become one of the biggest-selling projects of his career.

The success also brought Jay-Z his first Grammy Award when Vol. 2 won Best Rap Album at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards in 1999. Jay famously boycotted the ceremony that year in support of DMX, who had not received a nomination despite having two No. 1 albums during the eligibility period.

More importantly, Vol. 2 represented the moment when the Roc-A-Fella vision became undeniable.

Jay-Z had already earned respect as an elite lyricist, but Vol. 2 proved that he could maintain his credibility while creating records with enormous commercial reach. The album’s success helped push Roc-A-Fella further into Hip Hop’s upper echelon and laid the foundation for the label’s remarkable run at the turn of the millennium.

Twenty-eight years later, Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life remains one of the pivotal albums in Jay-Z’s career—the record that took Hov from Brooklyn hustler-turned-MC to legitimate Hip Hop superstar.

Salute to Jay-Z, Dame Dash, Kareem “Biggs” Burke, Memphis Bleek, Sauce Money and everyone involved in creating the album that officially made the Roc a force to be reckoned with 28 years ago today.