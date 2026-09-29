The Washington Wizards put Trae Young, Anthony Davis and AJ Dybantsa together for a Media Day photo Monday and supplied a caption that captured the mood: “This is going to be fun.” After three seasons totaling just 50 wins, Washington finally has a roster that invites a bigger question than who it might draft next.

Deandre Ayton hasn’t come off the bench since the 2020 Covid bubble.



He’s ready to buy into his new role with the Wizards.



“[I’ll play] wherever Coach BK wants me. The depth we have on this team is insane.” pic.twitter.com/m7ooEmRrvL — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) September 28, 2026

Young gives the Wizards a creator who can organize the offense and find scoring chances for everyone around him. Davis brings a proven presence near the basket at both ends. Then there is Dybantsa, the 6-foot-9 wing Washington selected first overall after he led college basketball with 25.5 points per game at BYU. His first NBA season will unfold beside two veterans who know how to carry a team’s expectations.

Anthony Davis – Trae Young – AJ Dybantsa



Wizards Big 3. 🔥🔥🔥



(via @NBA)



pic.twitter.com/Aa7rAwR1I6 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 28, 2026

Their fit should be fascinating. Young’s passing could open up easy looks for Davis around the rim, while Dybantsa’s ability to attack from the wing gives defenses another problem to solve. Alex Sarr adds more size and shot blocking, and Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George give coach Brian Keefe athletic options across the perimeter. Deandre Ayton and Khris Middleton deepen a roster built to compete for minutes throughout training camp.

Year 9! 🙏🏽❄️

What a time… pic.twitter.com/sRmkhtpKrF — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 28, 2026

There are real questions behind the Media Day smiles. Davis has yet to play a regular-season game for Washington, and Young appeared in only five after his arrival last season. Keefe must work out how to protect Young defensively, share touches among his scorers and give Dybantsa room to grow. Sarr is also working back from foot surgery.

The league opens its season October 20, and the Wizards begin theirs the next night at home against Milwaukee. That first game will offer the first meaningful look at Young and Davis together in Washington, with Dybantsa making his NBA debut. The photo introduced the trio. The season will show how quickly they can become a team.