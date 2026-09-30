Independent hip-hop artist Baron Von Alias has released “Lost In Translation,” a new single featuring Keith Murray and Tash of Tha Alkaholiks. Produced by Steesh, the track blends West Coast bounce, talkbox vocals and DJ A.D.S.’s turntable skills.

Drawing inspiration from The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Going Back to Cali,” the collaboration combines classic hip-hop influences with a contemporary sound.

The track explores communication breakdowns and the challenges artists face navigating an evolving music industry, particularly the risk of being left behind by changing trends and technology.

“The West Coast energy Steesh brought to the production immediately demanded something classic,” says Baron Von Alias. “Having icons like Keith Murray and Tash jump on the verses, combined with DJ A.D.S. bringing back those fundamental cutting skills, really locked in the vision. We wanted to tackle that feeling of being caught between eras, where you risk getting lost in the shuffle if you don’t stay true to the craft while evolving.”

“Lost In Translation” is available on Spotify, Apple Music and other major streaming platforms.