From Blytheville to Lansing, Derange Da Messiah Continues Expanding His Independent Hip-Hop Movement

In an era where viral moments can often overshadow lyrical substance, Derange Da Messiah, also known as ThaHookPreceptor, continues to build his career around authenticity, storytelling, technical skill, independence, and an uncompromising approach to hip-hop.

Born in Blytheville, Arkansas, and raised in Lansing, Michigan, Derange Da Messiah began rapping at just 14 years old. What started as a young artist’s passion for hip-hop has developed into a multi-dimensional career encompassing recording, live performance, entrepreneurship, label ownership, and artist development.

Now, as 2026 continues, Derange is pairing years of experience and an extensive catalog with measurable audience growth. Hyena Squad’s “Mafia Mentality” reached No. 33 on the Germany charts, while his record “Everything Brand New” has surpassed 2 million in total playlist reach. His Spotify audience has also grown to 60,891 total listeners, giving his independent catalog an increasingly international footprint.

For Derange, those numbers represent more than statistics. They are another chapter in a career built over decades of dedication to the culture and craft of hip-hop.

A Career That Started at 14

Derange Da Messiah’s relationship with music began during his teenage years. At 14, he started developing himself as an emcee, learning how to turn personal experiences, observations, and perspectives into records.

Over the years, that dedication translated into opportunities to perform alongside established names in entertainment.

Derange has opened for Corey Gunz of Young Money Cash Money during the Get Money Stop Hatin Tour. He has also performed in connection with Body Head Bangerz Entertainment, the label associated with legendary professional boxer and musician Roy Jones Jr.

Those opportunities helped establish Derange as a performer capable of bringing his music from the studio to live audiences while continuing to develop his identity as an independent artist.

Ten Solo Albums and an Expansive Catalog

One of the defining aspects of Derange Da Messiah’s career is the size and diversity of his catalog.

Throughout his career, he has released 10 solo albums, creating a body of work that documents different periods of his artistic development.

His solo catalog includes:

Figure Of Speech

I’m On 10

Fire In My Eyes

(I’m Not Mean, I’m Just Real) Portrait of A Souljah

Derange Is Comin

Make Me An Offer I Can’t Refuse

Derangerous

Tax-Free Money

Letter 2 Da World

His music also extends into a series of collaborative releases and singles featuring established artists.

Among those records are “Crazy World Remix” featuring Spice 1, “Gods World” featuring DMX, and “Stand Strong” featuring QBosilini & Don P.

The breadth of the catalog gives listeners an opportunity to follow Derange’s development not simply through individual singles, but through years of projects, collaborations, experiences, and evolving perspectives.

Hyena Squad and “Mafia Mentality”

Derange’s work also extends beyond his solo career through Hyena Squad, a group project that has produced multiple releases.

The group’s projects include The Family Affair and The Ultimate Hustlaz Pt. 1 & 2, all contributing to the larger catalog available across digital music platforms.

In 2026, Hyena Squad’s “Mafia Mentality”

added another notable milestone to the group’s history after reaching No. 33 on the Germany charts.

The chart activity provides an international dimension to Derange’s continued development and demonstrates that his music is reaching audiences beyond the markets where his career began.

“Everything Brand New” Reaches More Than 2 Million in Playlist Reach

Another recent milestone comes from Derange’s record “Everything Brand New.”

The song has generated more than 2 million in total playlist reach, contributing to the artist’s growing presence across streaming platforms.

At the same time, Derange’s Spotify audience has grown to 60,891 total listeners, reflecting an expanding pool of listeners discovering his music.

For an independent artist with a career rooted in maintaining creative control, these numbers provide tangible evidence of continued audience development.

Rather than relying exclusively on a single viral moment, Derange’s current momentum is being built alongside an extensive back catalog and years of independent music-making.

“Algorithm Killa” and a Commitment to Authentic Hip-Hop

Derange’s recent releases continue to emphasize the qualities that have defined his identity as an emcee.

Records such as “Algorithm Killa” reflect his willingness to address the modern music environment while maintaining an emphasis on lyricism and authenticity.

His approach is rooted in vivid storytelling, layered wordplay, personal experiences, and observations about the world around him.

Rather than allowing current trends to completely dictate his sound, Derange has continued developing music around his own creative foundation.

That approach has become increasingly important as the music industry continues to evolve around streaming algorithms, short-form content, playlist discovery, and social media.

For Derange, the music remains the foundation.

“I’ve never made music to fit in. I’ve always made music that tells the truth. If people recognize the work, that’s because the bars speak for themselves.”

That philosophy captures the approach that has remained consistent throughout his career.

From Artist to Executive

Derange Da Messiah’s influence extends beyond recording and performing.

He is the CEO of Cash Me Out Records and a co-owner of Iced Out Records and High Risk Entertainment, giving him experience on both sides of the independent music business.

His transition into executive roles reflects an understanding of the industry that comes from years of firsthand experience as an artist.

Rather than separating entrepreneurship from his music career, Derange has incorporated both into the same overall mission: creating music, building platforms, developing opportunities, and maintaining creative independence.

His experience provides him with a perspective on the challenges independent artists face while attempting to establish themselves in an increasingly competitive industry.

Building Without Compromising Identity

The modern music industry offers independent artists more opportunities than ever to distribute music and reach international audiences without relying entirely on traditional gatekeepers.

At the same time, competition for attention has never been greater.

Derange Da Messiah’s career represents one example of an artist building within that environment while maintaining a strong emphasis on catalog development and personal identity.

His recent streaming activity, international chart presence, and growing playlist reach are being added to a career that already includes numerous albums, group projects, collaborations, and live-performance opportunities.

That combination gives his current momentum a broader context.

The goal isn’t simply to release another song. It is to continue adding another piece to an already extensive body of work.

A Growing International Footprint

The success surrounding “Mafia Mentality” and “Everything Brand New” represents another stage in Derange’s career.

A No. 33 chart position in Germany, more than 2 million in playlist reach, and a reported Spotify audience of 60,891 listeners place his current activity within an increasingly international landscape.

For an independent artist, building an audience across geographic boundaries can create new opportunities for collaborations, performances, media coverage, and continued catalog discovery.

Derange’s career demonstrates how years of independent work can continue producing new opportunities long after an artist’s initial introduction to the culture.

The Next Chapter

From beginning his rap career at 14 to developing a 10-album solo catalog, performing alongside established names, building Hyena Squad, and taking on executive responsibilities, Derange Da Messiah has spent years developing both his artistry and his position within the independent music industry.

Now, with “Everything Brand New” surpassing 2 million in playlist reach, 60,891 Spotify listeners, and Hyena Squad’s “Mafia Mentality” reaching No. 33 on the Germany charts, his current chapter is adding new milestones to an already extensive career.

The numbers tell one part of the story.

The catalog tells another.

And the longevity behind the music provides the larger context.

For Derange Da Messiah, the mission remains straightforward: continue creating authentic music, sharpen the craft, expand the catalog, build independently, and allow the work to speak for itself.

With decades of experience, an extensive discography, entrepreneurial ventures, and a growing international audience, Derange Da Messiah is continuing to build his legacy one record, one performance, and one opportunity at a time.

About Derange Da Messiah

Derange Da Messiah, also known as ThaHookPreceptor, is an independent hip-hop recording artist, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur born in Blytheville, Arkansas, and raised in Lansing, Michigan.

He began rapping at the age of 14 and has since developed an extensive catalog that includes 10 solo albums, multiple Hyena Squad projects, and collaborations with artists including Spice 1 and DMX, among others.

Derange is the CEO of Cash Me Out Records and co-owner of Iced Out Records and High Risk Entertainment. His career combines recording, live performance, entrepreneurship, and independent music leadership.

With international chart activity, growing streaming numbers, expanding playlist reach, and a catalog built over years of dedication to hip-hop, Derange Da Messiah continues developing his presence as an independent artist and executive in 2026.