Drake FOMO is coming to streaming. The 6God is giving fans a date to circle after weeks of anticipation surrounding the music in the FOMO short film project that was released, then taken down only to be put back up again all on YouTube. Genius marketing per usual by Drizzy.

DRAKE



FOMO

(STREAMING RELEASE)



THURSDAY 🚨



"All the songs you guys have been asking for… well, not all of them, but enough of them, are coming on Thursday." pic.twitter.com/8WdqPz7qIF — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 29, 2026

A selection of tracks from the visual project will arrive on streaming platforms Thursday, October 1, extending a year that has already delivered three full-length albums from the Toronto rapper.

TikTok user praises Drake’s FOMO:

“This man survived a coordinated assassination attempt on his character from the industry. Things that 99% of people do not come back from.



And now he's dropping self-funded projects that's nothing but his creativity and the people around him” pic.twitter.com/8KDH3K8Dbv — Felipe 🧊🧊🧊🇧🇷 (@spinboutU_) September 28, 2026

During a surprise Kick livestream Monday night, September 28, Drake confirmed the release while leaving the final lineup open. He promised “enough of them” would become available, acknowledging requests from listeners eager to add the songs to their rotation.

DRAKE

DON TOLIVER

ELLA LANGLEY



CHOOSIN' TEXAS (REMIX)



🚨PREMIERED ON 'FOMO' LIVESTREAM🚨 pic.twitter.com/LK3PUDy6XH — RapTV (@Rap) September 16, 2026

That wording leaves plenty for fans to debate before Thursday. An official tracklist has yet to be published, so the titles circulating online remain possibilities. The film introduced roughly a dozen new or reimagined songs, giving listeners a sizable pool to build their wish lists around.

Drake hired an actual Marvel Film Director for FOMO 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ERtQBWdvhy — WHAT'S THE DIRT? (@Whats_the_dirt) September 18, 2026

Among the anticipated selections are “Cold Shoulder” featuring Don Toliver and “Quebec,” which has already received an individual video teaser. Toliver also appears on the “Choosin’ Texas” remix, a reworking of Ella Langley’s country hit that adds another sound to the project’s mix.

🚨 Akademiks says he believes Drake is already OUT of his deal but stuck in a grace period where anything he releases still has to go through UMG



Ak points to the new “Quebec” release still being licensed through Republic/UMG and says his theory is Drake has completed his… pic.twitter.com/17nIECENK6 — CY Chels (@SeewhyChels) September 21, 2026

Other potential releases include “Be Free” featuring Gordo, “Outside Tweaking” with Stunna Sandy, “Cheetah Print” alongside Sexyy Red, “Princess” featuring Pinkchyu and “I’m Spent” with Loe Shimmy. “Miss My Dawgs,” featuring Yeat, has already found a streaming home on Yeat’s Cocoon EP.

The rollout also gives FOMO another opportunity to connect. Once the selected songs become available individually, listeners can revisit their favorites, build playlists and spend more time with collaborations that first arrived inside a larger visual presentation.

Following Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour, Thursday’s release keeps Drake’s busy 2026 moving. The unanswered question is which songs make the cut, and his carefully limited promise gives fans a reason to keep checking until the music lands.