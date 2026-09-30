Odell Beckham Jr.’s return to the Giants had all the ingredients for a moment New York fans could get behind. A familiar jersey, a beloved name and another chance to see OBJ make something happen. By Tuesday, September 29, that reunion was over.

Odell Beckham Jr. 2026 highlights 🥀 pic.twitter.com/Gh0JxQ1iZl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 29, 2026

The Giants released the 33-year-old receiver after three games, closing a brief chapter that produced plenty of attention and almost no opportunities.

Beckham finished with 19 snaps, one target and zero receptions. That limited workload left little room for a meaningful return.

His lone target came on a deep pass from Jameis Winston against Tennessee. For fans waiting on a catch that might spark something, the entire reunion passed without one completed connection.

Online, the pregame celebrations became easy material for memes. The jokes practically wrote themselves once the receiving numbers were laid out. Still, one target across three appearances tells a specific story about how small Beckham’s role had become. Evaluating his ability from that sample leaves plenty unanswered.

The decision to move on was reportedly mutual, with New York prioritizing roster needs elsewhere. Punt returner Braxton Berrios was signed to the active 53-man roster, giving the Giants another option in the return game.

For Beckham, the disappointing part is how quickly the homecoming ran out of room. Returning to the franchise where he became a star carried an emotional pull, and every appearance offered fans another reason to anticipate a familiar flash.

Now he heads back into uncertainty. Any next opportunity will need to come with a clear role and actual chances to contribute. His second Giants stint ended before fans even had a new catch to remember.