On this date in 1962, legendary DJ, producer and record executive Marley Marl was born Marlon Williams in New York City. Today, the Queensbridge icon celebrates his 64th birthday as one of the architects responsible for fundamentally changing the way Hip Hop records are made.

Long before sampling became standard practice in rap production, Marley was experimenting with drum machines, samplers and individual drum sounds to construct beats in ways that would help establish the foundation for modern Hip Hop production. His innovative approach to sampling drums and manipulating sounds influenced generations of producers who followed and helped move Hip Hop production into an entirely new era during the 1980s.

Marley’s influence expanded considerably through his work alongside the late Mr. Magic on WBLS’ legendary Rap Attack radio show. With one of New York’s most important Hip Hop radio platforms at his disposal, Marley helped introduce records and artists to audiences across the city while becoming a central figure in the emerging Queens rap scene.

From there came one of Hip Hop’s most legendary collectives: the Juice Crew.

Operating largely out of Marley’s Queensbridge base, the Juice Crew became home to an extraordinary collection of MCs, including Big Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap, Biz Markie, MC Shan, Roxanne Shanté, Craig G, Masta Ace and others. Marley’s House became more than a studio destination. It was a creative headquarters where some of the greatest lyricists of Hip Hop’s Golden Era developed records that would help shape the culture.

His production résumé remains one of the most important of his generation.

Marley produced extensively for MC Shan, including the Queensbridge anthem “The Bridge,” the record that helped ignite the legendary Bridge Wars with Boogie Down Productions. His fingerprints can also be heard across essential projects including Big Daddy Kane’s Long Live the Kane, Biz Markie’s Goin’ Off, Kool G Rap & DJ Polo’s Road to the Riches, MC Shan’s Down by Law and Born to Be Wild, and Roxanne Shanté’s Bad Sister.

His own Marley Marl projects also brought the Juice Crew together on wax, most notably 1988’s In Control, Volume 1, which featured the classic posse cut “The Symphony.” Featuring Big Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap, Craig G and Masta Ace, the record remains one of the definitive posse cuts in Hip Hop history and a showcase of the lyrical talent Marley had assembled around him.

But Marley Marl’s legacy stretches beyond any single album or record.

His production techniques helped establish practices that became fundamental to sample-based Hip Hop. His radio presence helped records reach listeners before the internet made instant discovery possible. And through the Juice Crew, he provided an early platform for several MCs who would eventually become recognized among the greatest lyricists the culture has produced.

From Queensbridge to studios around the world, countless producers have built upon techniques Marley helped pioneer.

More than four decades after he began helping shape the sound of New York Hip Hop, his fingerprints remain embedded in the culture.

Salute to the legendary Marley Marl on his 64th born day, and here’s to many more. Happy Birthday to one of Hip Hop’s true architects!