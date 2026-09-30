Lil Wayne appears to be officially off the market.

The 44-year-old Hip Hop icon has announced his engagement to 23-year-old Madison “Madi” Cannon, revealing the news while congratulating fellow Hot Boys member B.G. on his own recent engagement.

In a video message shared Monday, September 28, on B.G.’s Instagram account, Wayne initially appeared simply to be sending love to his longtime friend and Cash Money brother following B.G.’s engagement to Brooke Jones.

Then Weezy dropped some relationship news of his own.

“Congratulations, bitch,” Wayne told B.G. before turning the camera toward Cannon, who was standing behind him.

“And I’m marrying this one,” Wayne said. “This is Madison.”

After Cannon offered B.G. her congratulations, Wayne made the relationship status even clearer.

“This is my fiancée,” he said, before jokingly telling B.G. to let them know what colors they would be wearing for the wedding and declaring himself the best man.

B.G. shared the clip with the caption, “My lil Brodie gave me his blessings,” tagging Wayne in the post.

The announcement represents a dramatic change from where Wayne said the relationship stood just a few months ago.

In July, the Young Money founder went on social media to directly deny reports that he was engaged. Wayne acknowledged that he had been involved with an “amazing person,” but said the two had decided to end their relationship because he didn’t want the pressures surrounding his life to become a burden on her.

“No, I’m not engaged,” Wayne said at the time.

Reports connecting Wayne romantically to Cannon had already circulated earlier in the year, with speculation that the couple had quietly become engaged. Wayne’s July statement appeared to shut down both the engagement rumors and the relationship itself.

Apparently, a lot can change in three months.

Neither Wayne nor Cannon has publicly detailed when they reconciled, when the engagement occurred or whether a new proposal followed their summer breakup. Wayne’s representatives also had not provided additional comment when PEOPLE reported the engagement.

Cannon, a 23-year-old Indiana native, has largely remained outside the spotlight despite her relationship with one of Hip Hop’s most recognizable stars.

For Wayne, the engagement would potentially mark his second marriage.

The New Orleans legend was previously married to his childhood sweetheart Antonia “Toya” Johnson. The couple married in 2004 before divorcing in 2006 and share daughter Reginae Carter.

Wayne is also the father of three sons. He shares Dwayne Carter III with Sarah Vivan, Kameron Carter with actress Lauren London and Neal Carter with singer Nivea.

The engagement news arrives during a celebratory stretch for the extended Cash Money family. B.G. recently proposed to longtime girlfriend Brooke Jones during the New Orleans stop of the Cash Money & No Limit arena tour, bringing another relationship milestone into the Hot Boys circle.

This time, Wayne’s congratulations came with an announcement nobody necessarily expected after his comments this summer.

Three months after telling the world he wasn’t engaged and that the relationship had ended, Weezy has now introduced Madi Cannon himself with a title that leaves considerably less room for speculation:

“My fiancée.”