Queensbridge legend Nas linked with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for a conversation about Hip Hop’s past, present and future, with both men emphasizing the importance of ensuring that the city that created the culture remains a place where it can continue to grow.

The conversation was featured in a short documentary released Wednesday, September 30, highlighting New York City’s newly opened Bronx School of Hip-Hop and the larger question of how the birthplace of Hip Hop can preserve its cultural foundation for future generations.

For Mamdani, simply celebrating what happened in the Bronx more than five decades ago isn’t enough.

“We can’t be content with having been the birthplace of Hip Hop,” Mamdani said. “We want it to still be the home.”

Nas, whose own journey from the Queensbridge Houses to becoming one of Hip Hop’s most celebrated MCs represents exactly the type of New York story being discussed, spoke about the culture as something considerably deeper than entertainment.

“Hip Hop unveils the truth,” Nas said. “Hip Hop tells you exactly what your city looks like, sounds like and feels like.”

The Illmatic MC described the culture as an expression that emerged from communities demanding to be heard during a period when New York was dealing with enormous social and economic challenges.

“It was an outcry from people who demanded things to change, and to tell the world what we were going through,” Nas explained. “And that came from a city that was going through a whole lot.”

That history was central to the conversation.

Hip Hop emerged in the South Bronx during the 1970s before spreading across New York’s five boroughs and eventually around the world. More than 50 years later, the culture has become a global force encompassing music, fashion, language, dance, visual art and business.

But the question Mamdani and Nas raised was whether New York can remain more than simply the place where Hip Hop began.

The discussion comes as the city celebrates the opening of the Bronx School of Hip-Hop, a new public high school designed to incorporate elements of Hip Hop culture into traditional academics.

The school opened this month with an inaugural freshman class of approximately 100 students. Its project-based curriculum connects core academic subjects with Hip Hop’s foundational elements, including MCing, DJing, breaking, graffiti and knowledge of self.

Founding principal Jason Reyes said the city’s institutional support for a school centered around Hip Hop represents a remarkable evolution for a culture that was once marginalized by many of the same institutions now celebrating it.

The documentary also features Hip Hop pioneers and New York figures including Melle Mel and Fat Joe.

For Nas, however, preserving the culture isn’t simply about honoring its history.

It is also about giving young people growing up in communities like the one that produced him an opportunity to imagine something beyond survival.

“There’s more to life than just surviving,” Nas said. “It’s all about the youth and how we get them to avoid the mistakes that so many people made.”

Nas reflected on people from his own neighborhood who possessed tremendous potential but lacked opportunities or examples showing them another direction.

“I know so many people from this neighborhood that had so much potential, but there was nothing showing them a different way,” he said.

That point intersects with Mamdani’s larger argument that young New Yorkers shouldn’t have to leave the neighborhoods and communities that shaped them in order to realize their ambitions.

Mamdani’s connection to Hip Hop also predates his political career.

Before entering elected office, the mayor recorded music under names including Young Cardamom and Mr. Cardamom. In 2016, Young Cardamom and HAB released the multilingual EP Sidda Mukyaalo, and Mamdani also worked as a music supervisor on his mother Mira Nair’s film Queen of Katwe.

Now, as mayor, Mamdani is approaching Hip Hop from an entirely different position: helping determine what role New York City government can play in sustaining a culture born within the city’s Black and Latino communities.

For Nas, that means making sure another generation has opportunities that many young people from his era never received.

For Mamdani, it means keeping New York creatively hungry.

“To keep writing, to keep creating, and to keep dreaming, it’s also a reminder of what the city has to be,” Mamdani said. “We have to forever be hungry.”

More than five decades after Hip Hop emerged from the Bronx, Nas and Mamdani’s conversation wasn’t simply about protecting a museum piece.

It was about making sure New York remains a place where the next Nas or the next generation capable of changing Hip Hop entirely, still has room to emerge.

The birthplace is already secured in history.

The challenge now is keeping New York Hip Hop’s home.