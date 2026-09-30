Las Vegas could learn who will lead its NBA franchise later today. An announcement is expected Wednesday, September 30, with three finalist ownership groups competing for a deal reportedly worth $12 billion to $13 billion, including the expansion fee and construction of a new arena.

ESPN Sources: The NBA is expected to select the winning bid for owner of the Las Vegas expansion team in the very near future, with a price of at least $12-13 billion for the franchise and new arena among three finalist groups – Nancy Walton Laurie and Bill Laurie; Steve… — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 29, 2026

According to ESPN, the league has narrowed the field to groups led by Nancy Walton Laurie and Bill Laurie, Steve Apostolopoulos and Marc Lasry, and Bill Foley and Jerry Colangelo. Each brings the financial backing and ownership experience needed to take on an enormous project.

BREAKING: NBA will announce owners of new Las Vegas franchise tomorrow 🤯



Sale price expected to exceed $12 Billion 💰



(via @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/o0YcQyNPSr — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 29, 2026

Walton Laurie, the daughter of Walmart co-founder Bud Walton, is a billionaire heiress who lives in Henderson with her husband, former St. Louis Blues owner Bill Laurie. Their local ties add another dimension to a bid built around substantial family wealth.

The NBA is about to choose which ownership group gets to pay $12-$13 billion for the new Las Vegas expansion team and arena, according to ESPN.



Candidates include Walmart heiress (and Henderson resident) Nancy Walton Laurie, VGK owner Bill Foley, and ex-Bucks owner Marc Lasry. pic.twitter.com/FD3ZCD6FDq — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) September 30, 2026

Apostolopoulos, a Canadian billionaire businessman, has partnered with Lasry, whose tenure as a Milwaukee Bucks co-owner included the franchise’s 2021 championship. Foley brings his experience building the Vegas Golden Knights alongside Colangelo, the longtime NBA executive and former Phoenix Suns owner.

The winning group will also face a major arena undertaking. Commissioner Adam Silver has said T-Mobile Arena needs “significant improvements” to serve as a permanent NBA home. The venue could potentially accommodate the franchise while a new building is developed.

That construction challenge, along with aggressive bidding, has pushed Las Vegas ahead of Seattle in the selection process. Seattle already has Climate Pledge Arena available, and unsuccessful Vegas groups could potentially join its ownership bidding.

Wednesday’s anticipated announcement would identify the winning ownership bid ahead of the formal approval process, which is expected to conclude before the end of December. The league is targeting the 2028–29 season for both expansion teams to begin play.

For Las Vegas basketball fans, today could finally put names and faces behind the city’s NBA future.