Professional BMX athlete, creative director and entrepreneur Nigel Sylvester has released “Brick After Brick: The Documentary” on his YouTube channel, offering an unfiltered look at the vision, pressure and work behind his Brick After Brick Air Jordan collaboration.
The long-form film opens with Sylvester’s Brick By Brick Air Jordan 4 being named Complex’s 2025 Sneaker of the Year at ComplexCon, then turns to what came next. Cameras follow Sylvester’s hands-on role throughout the process, from shaping the shoe and working with his team to building the world and rollout surrounding its release.
The documentary features previously unseen footage while exploring the thinking behind key decisions throughout the project.
“People sometimes think you just show up and the work is done, or someone hands you a design and you put your name on it,” Sylvester said. “I wanted to show the work, the energy, the team and the process that goes into bringing a shoe to life. This film is the last piece of the Brick After Brick journey. It’s the end of that chapter, and I wanted people to see everything that went into it.”
Produced independently by Sylvester, the film is a personal account rather than branded content. It also traces his growth as an athlete and creative, highlighting the determination, lived experience and unconventional approach behind the collaboration.
The film premiered Sept. 28 at a private screening at the Park Avenue Screening Room in New York, followed by a Q&A with Sylvester. Guests included Fabulous, Isaiah John, Gail Bean, Ronnie Fieg, Speedy Morman and more.