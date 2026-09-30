In a hip-hop landscape where regional scenes increasingly shape national conversations, a New Hampshire-born producer is staking his claim. Ian Caron, known as OTV Ian, owns and operates Out The Vault Records, an independent outfit that pairs beat production with hands-on recording sessions for rappers across the Boston area. His goal is stated plainly: Out The Vault is going global.

The Origins of Out The Vault Records

The label’s roots trace back to Caron’s own path through the culture. He started making beats at 13 and began recording himself at 15, pursuing a rap career until he was 19. He then shifted his focus back to production and launched Out The Vault, building a platform for other artists rather than only himself.

Today, Out The Vault Records functions as a creative hub, with Caron and co-founder Jay R at the center. The team makes beats, books studio time, and guides sessions for emerging voices.

A Network of Studios and Collaborators

Two studios anchor the operation: Studio NH in Bedford, New Hampshire, and Do Over Don’t Studios in Quincy, Massachusetts. Caron works alongside producers Project X and KSully, the latter an owner of Do Over Don’t.

The most visible recent output is Flow State, the new album from Bandz Baby, on which Caron and KSully contributed a number of beats. Caron also spent time managing artists KidCull and 2mnescars, who performed with Rob49 at Big Night Live in January 2026. He recalls enjoying the VIP and backstage experience.

What’s Next: Content, Clothing and Music

The roadmap is straightforward. Caron says fans can expect much more content, clothing, and music. This fall, he plans to work more closely with OMGitsFendi and Montana 99.

His approach to the grind is equally unfussy. Asked about challenges, he points to belief and persistence: “The biggest thing is having faith.”

For updates on Out The Vault Records, follow @otv.ian on Instagram. Stay tuned.