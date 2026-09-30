Quavo is putting the spotlight back on the original “Hotel Lobby (Unc & Phew) – A COLORS SHOW” as AI-generated versions of the iconic performance circulate across social media.

Following Quavo’s post last week, the original 2022 COLORS performance saw a 540% increase in streams in the U.S.

Quavo reposted the original performance featuring Takeoff with a simple message: “The Original!!! #HotelLobby,” redirecting attention to the authentic track and its original moment.

The renewed interest comes as AI-generated versions of Quavo and Takeoff’s “Hotel Lobby” COLORS performance continue circulating online.