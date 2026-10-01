Tennessee’s attempt to execute the first woman in 200 years, Christa Pike ended last night in a medical and legal emergency, with her attorneys reporting that she remained alive after receiving two lethal injections intended to kill her.

She survived two lethal injection attempts and was reportedly awake during it all. What the actual F?

Breaking: Tennessee death row inmate Christa Pike is still alive after she received two lethal injections. Her lawyer has just filed a motion to halt the execution and an ambulance was seen in front of the prison. pic.twitter.com/dEeAzB9Tkw — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) October 1, 2026

Inside Nashville’s Riverbend Maximum Security Institution on Wednesday, September 30, witnesses described a disturbing sequence: pentobarbital was administered, Pike continued breathing, and curtains repeatedly blocked their view. More than 40 minutes after the final dose, she reportedly remained awake. Witnesses heard loud snoring, and media observers were escorted out at approximately 8:53 p.m. local time.

BREAKING: Tennessee death row inmate Christa Pike is still alive after two lethal injections, her lawyer says in a motion to again halt the execution. https://t.co/g6Oh7eW2YA — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 1, 2026

Pike reportedly said during the procedure, “The vein in my arm feels like it’s about to bust”.

Her legal team sought emergency court intervention to stop further execution efforts and secure immediate medical treatment. Late Wednesday reporting confirmed her attorneys’ account that she was alive and needed care. Her precise medical condition and whether treatment had been provided remained publicly unclear.

Pike, 50, is Tennessee’s only woman on death row. She was sentenced to death for the 1995 torture and murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, a fellow Knoxville Job Corps student. Pike was 18 when the killing occurred.

The execution followed hours of courtroom maneuvering. The Sixth Circuit temporarily halted proceedings while considering issues surrounding evidence of Pike’s childhood sexual abuse. The U.S. Supreme Court subsequently lifted that stay, with Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissenting.

Her attorneys had already warned that vein and health conditions could complicate lethal injection. They cited Tennessee’s abandoned May execution attempt involving Tony Carruthers, when staff spent more than an hour unsuccessfully seeking IV access. Dr. Mark Fowler, involved in that procedure, also oversaw Pike’s attempted execution. Those repeated difficulties put the state’s preparation and medical safeguards under renewed scrutiny.

Tennessee officials had provided no detailed explanation late Wednesday. Federal defender Kelley Henry told The Tennessean that another execution date would require action from the Tennessee Supreme Court if Wednesday’s deadline passed.