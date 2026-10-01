Passengers aboard a FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv helped prevent a potential catastrophe Wednesday after one pilot allegedly stabbed another during the journey, forcing an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

According to The New York Times, the aircraft landed safely in Tabuk, where passengers and crew members disembarked. A replacement aircraft later transported everyone safely to Israel.

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one pilot stabbed the other and “apparently tried to crash the plane with everyone on board.” Israeli authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and its possible motives.

Netanyahu identified the injured pilot as Capt. Smit Machchhar, an Indian citizen. Three Israeli officials identified the other pilot, believed to be the aggressor, as an Omani citizen.

Passengers described a terrifying scene as the aircraft reportedly plunged toward the Saudi desert. Overhead compartments swung open while parents held onto their children.

Tzvika Manes, who was seated in the front row of FlyDubai Flight 1073, told The New York Times that he heard screams coming from the cockpit before rushing to retrieve his 6-year-old daughter from the bathroom.

Manes said the cockpit door was partially open when he saw the bloodied Indian pilot struggling with the other crew member.

Alongside two other passengers, Manes jumped into action to stop the attack. The three managed to overpower the alleged aggressor and used cables from the aircraft’s headphone sets to tie him up and restrain him.

The injured pilot suffered wounds to his head and cuts on his fingers.