GTA 6 Has No Disc: Hip-Hop’s PS2 Era Shows Why That Matters

In 2004, you could put Ghostface Killah in a cage match against Busta Rhymes, or throw a fighter in front of an oncoming subway train. Snoop Dogg was there, and so were Method Man, Redman, Ludacris, Scarface, Fat Joe, Lil’ Kim, and Flavor Flav.

The game was Def Jam: Fight for NY. It sold over a million copies, and no publisher offers a new remastered or digital version of the game today. Bringing it back would mean sorting out music, likeness, publishing, and ownership agreements with dozens of parties, and no company has decided it’s worth the cost.

I have bought and sold retro video games since 2008. Boxes of PlayStation 2 games pass through my shop every week, and the hip-hop titles keep getting harder to find in them. That is not simply a matter of how many copies were originally printed.

The PS2 was the last console where hip-hop was in the game, not just decorating it. That wasn’t a matter of taste. It was a brief window in the licensing business. In the early 2000s, a publisher could secure an artist’s music, image, and voice at the same time, and studios took it. EA handed the Def Jam roster to AKI, the team behind the N64 wrestling games, and got something that really worked. Rockstar built radio stations in San Andreas that people still quote. Marc Ecko put Talib Kweli and RZA in a game about graffiti writers. Activision let you unlock Snoop as a playable character in True Crime.

Then the window closed. Those deals were never meant to last, and most of them expired. That is why the Def Jam games have never been remastered, ported, or released digitally, while plenty of similar PS2 titles came back. Relicensing one artist is difficult. Relicensing forty artists, along with their labels, estates, publishers, likenesses, and voice performances, under agreements drawn up more than twenty years ago, is a job no executive is willing to authorize. So the games sit there, owned by companies that can’t use them.

San Andreas lost music too, but slowly. Songs disappeared from the mobile ports and then from updated digital versions on other platforms. New version, new problem. The original discs were fine.

Then came GTA IV, and that was different

In April 2018, the 10-year licensing deals covering parts of the game’s soundtrack ran out, and Rockstar pushed an update. Dozens of songs disappeared across GTA IV and its expansions, while eleven replacement tracks were added.

The Beat 102.7, the hip-hop station, lost Fat Joe and Lil Wayne’s “Crackhouse” and Papoose’s “Stylin’”. The Classics lost Brand Nubian’s “All for One” and Marley Marl and Craig G’s “Droppin’ Science”. “Droppin’ Science” came out in 1988. It lasted 30 years, made it into a game in 2008, and got pulled back out in 2018 over a contract.

People who already owned GTA IV still lost songs when they installed the 2018 update. Rockstar didn’t take the game away; they reached into it. That can’t happen to the original PS2 version of San Andreas. The music is pressed onto the disc, and Rockstar has nothing to update.

Here’s what bothers me about all of this: every other form of hip-hop found someone to preserve it. Albums moved to streaming, videos moved to YouTube, magazines got archived and scanned, and films got restored and reissued. The culture has been unusually good at keeping its own records.

Games didn’t get that, and the reason is structural. An album can have multiple rights holders, but the music industry has worked out ways to keep recordings for sale. A licensed video game piles music rights on top of software, trademarks, celebrity likenesses, voice performances, developers, and publishers. Nobody is to blame here. No one has a job that requires them to care. Preservation is happening in the secondhand market, which is an odd place to leave 20 years of cultural history.

You can see it in the prices; a loose PlayStation 2 disc of Fight for NY, no case or manual, is worth about $170 right now. Complete copies regularly reach $200, and sealed copies have sold for more than $1,000. Def Jam Vendetta, the 2003 game that came first, sits around $30 loose and near $180 sealed. Plenty of beloved games still sell for $20. Prices like these happen when demand is real and no new legal supply meets it.

When I buy a collection, I’m often buying one of the last legitimate ways to access something. It shouldn’t work that way, and I say that as someone whose business benefits from it.

None of this means the games were great art. 50 Cent: Bulletproof wasn’t good in 2005, and it isn’t good now. However, it captures a particular moment, made with the people who lived it taking part, and that is the kind of thing a culture usually keeps.

This brings us to November 19

Grand Theft Auto VI is positioned to be one of the biggest launches this industry has ever seen. Its music is already moving the needle. The Source reported last week that the extended look sent Spotify streams climbing for the tracks featured in it.

When preorders opened in June, buyers found out the physical edition will have no disc. Instead, you get a case and a download code. Rockstar has not announced a traditional disc release.

The PS2 games survived because the whole game was on the disc and nobody could get at it. GTA IV showed what happens when they can. GTA VI skips the argument. There is nothing to reach into, because there is nothing in your hands to begin with.

Whatever hip-hop ends up on those radio stations in November, there is no guarantee all of it will still be there 10 years later. GTA IV showed what can happen when soundtrack licenses expire. This time, there may not be an original disc preserving what players heard on launch day. While not much can be done at the legal rights level, there is a smaller thing, and it matters more than it sounds.

Don’t throw out the discs

Every week I watch people clear out closets. They toss cases because they take up space. Discs go into a binder and get scratched, and manuals go in the trash. The games that survive this generation will be the ones somebody bothered to keep in a case.

If you have a PS2 collection you no longer want, find out what’s in it before you split it up or throw anything away. The Old School Game Vault has been buying retro games by mail since 2008, and we help owners figure out what’s worth keeping and what’s worth selling. You can sell it, trade it, or keep it, but just don’t let it go out with the recycling.

Hip-hop spent forty years making sure nothing got lost. The receipts, the tapes, the photos, the flyers. This is one of the few places where the record is slipping, and it’s slipping because of contract law, not because anyone stopped caring. The discs are what’s left, and they’re worth keeping.

Written by: Brandon Perton, who is the founder of The Old School Game Vault, a nationwide retro video game buying service with 15+ years of experience in the buy, sell, and trade market.