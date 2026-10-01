JAY-Z is back in front of Miley Cyrus in the odds to headline the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show, with music and culture journalist Kelsey Barnes saying the rapper’s moment to take center stage is long overdue.

Speaking to Covers.com, Barnes described JAY-Z’s lack of a headlining performance as “surprising,” considering his musical influence and work with Roc Nation.

“I do think him finally headlining would be significant and mark a stage in his career that probably should’ve happened years ago due to his work.”

Barnes also highlighted the opportunity for a full-circle moment, allowing JAY-Z to move from behind the scenes to the spotlight at one of music’s biggest events.

JAY-Z currently holds a 46% chance of headlining at SoFi Stadium on February 14, 2027, compared with Cyrus at 31%. The rapper has maintained a strong position since June, although Cyrus briefly moved ahead last week.

Barnes also backed Cyrus as a potential headliner, pointing to her extensive catalog, household-name status and recent Grammy success.

“It’s also the right time in her career because she finally has two GRAMMY awards and has the discography and star power to headline.”