Marshawn Lynch gave defenders plenty to deal with during his NFL career. Now, the Seahawks legend is sharing a startling account of how much contact his own body absorbed while powering through tackles.

Marshawn Lynch says the Seahawks put sensors in his shoulder pads that showed he was taking 7 car crashes worth of hits every game 🤯



(Via @andreward) pic.twitter.com/RZjXc4fTe4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 30, 2026

During his appearance on The Art of Ward podcast with Andre Ward, Lynch recalled Seattle using sensors in his shoulder pads to track the punishment he took during a game. The results came with a comparison that stuck with him.

Marshawn Lynch says a Seahawks trainer told him one game’s worth of hits equaled 7 car crashes after measuring the contact with sensors in his shoulder pads



“Towards the end of my career they started putting these little packs in your shoulder pads. It will calculate the amount… pic.twitter.com/KtLpLdHtms — dank (@cptdankkk) October 1, 2026

“It totaled out to seven total car crashes,” Lynch said. When asked whether that represented one impact, he clarified: “No, from one game.”

15 years ago today: Marshawn Lynch delivered one of the most iconic runs in NFL history, ripping through the entire Saints defense in a play that shook the entire stadium.



The Beast Quake will live forever.pic.twitter.com/xCjGamNKKi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 8, 2026

That account puts the demands of playing running back into perspective. Lynch described approaching the position with all 11 defenders in mind, navigating his blockers while anticipating everyone trying to bring him down. Every successful run required finding space, maintaining balance and handling contact as the defense closed in.

Across 12 NFL seasons, Lynch logged 2,453 regular-season carries. That workload gave fans years of unforgettable football and meant repeatedly putting his body through the collisions that defined his bruising style.

At 40, his reflection adds weight to conversations about what players carry into retirement. His account also leaves questions about how the crash comparison was calculated, including the severity of the crashes used as a reference. The podcast’s description identifies the measurement as the accumulated contact from a single game.

The NFL now uses tracking data through its Digital Athlete program to help teams assess workloads and injury risks, informing decisions about training and recovery.

For fans who watched Lynch fight for extra yards, his story gives those highlights another layer. Every broken tackle involved a body absorbing the hit and preparing for the next snap.