Michael Jordan has made auction history once again, with his game-worn jersey from Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals selling for $12.26 million through JOOPITER.

The sale establishes a new record for the most expensive game-worn NBA jersey ever sold at auction.

The jersey comes from Jordan’s final championship run with the Chicago Bulls, a season immortalized as “The Last Dance.” It is also the only publicly known white jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals to emerge at auction.

Adding to its significance, the jersey features the 1998 Finals championship patch, highlighting its connection to one of the most celebrated periods in Jordan’s career.

JOOPITER, the auction platform founded by Pharrell Williams, is also offering Jordan’s 1997 Ferrari 550 Maranello, which he drove during his final years in Chicago. Bidding for the vehicle closes Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. ET.