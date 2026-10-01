The Atlanta Braves have officially taken control of the National League East rivalry. At least for October.

Atlanta eliminated the Philadelphia Phillies from the postseason Thursday night with a convincing 6-2 victory in the decisive Game 3 of their National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park, advancing to the NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After Philadelphia fought off elimination Wednesday with a dramatic 4-3 extra-inning victory, Atlanta’s power bats made sure there would be no repeat performance in the series finale.

Michael Harris II delivered the first major blow.

With Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson aboard in the bottom of the first inning, Harris jumped on a 93.5-mph Aaron Nola sinker and drove it 386 feet to right-center field for a three-run homer, immediately putting Philadelphia in a 3-0 hole.

Nola never recovered.

Philadelphia’s longest-tenured pitcher lasted just 1 2/3 innings, surrendering three runs on two hits and two walks before manager Rob Thomson was forced to turn to his bullpen with the Phillies’ season already in trouble.

Even bringing Zack Wheeler into the game couldn’t stop Atlanta’s power.

Wheeler initially stabilized things in relief, but Ozzie Albies struck in the fourth. With Austin Riley aboard, Albies turned on a 96.5-mph Wheeler fastball and crushed it 419 feet to right-center for a two-run homer that extended Atlanta’s advantage to 5-0.

Philadelphia finally broke through to make it 5-1, but the Braves answered with their third home run of the night when Matt Olson went deep against Jonathan Bowlan in the seventh inning, restoring Atlanta’s five-run advantage at 6-1.

The Phillies managed one final run in the eighth after Derek Hill led off with a triple and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 6-2. That would be the end of Philadelphia’s scoring as Atlanta’s pitching staff closed out the series.

For the Phillies, the defeat was a dramatically different ending from Game 2, when the heart of their lineup rescued their season.

Philadelphia had been six outs away from elimination Wednesday when Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper launched back-to-back solo home runs in the eighth inning to erase Atlanta’s 3-1 advantage. Alec Bohm then delivered the game-winning solo homer in the 10th, giving Philadelphia a 4-3 victory and forcing Thursday’s decisive Game 3.

There would be no similar comeback this time.

Atlanta’s three home runs accounted for all six of its runs. Harris’ three-run shot gave the Braves immediate control, Albies’ two-run blast stretched the lead to five and Olson’s solo homer provided the final Atlanta run after Philadelphia had finally gotten on the board.

The loss sends Philadelphia into an offseason with legitimate questions surrounding a veteran core constructed to compete for championships. After reaching the World Series in 2022 and coming within one victory of returning in 2023 before losing the NLCS to Arizona, the Phillies have watched their postseason runs end progressively earlier.

Philadelphia won the NL East in 2024 but was eliminated by the New York Mets in four games in the NLDS. The Phillies captured the division again in 2025, only to suffer another Division Series exit. This season, they didn’t win the division and failed to reach the NLDS altogether.

That progression becomes even more significant when viewed through the changing landscape of the NL East.

Philadelphia had taken control of the division over the previous two seasons, but Atlanta reclaimed the NL East in 2026 and then eliminated the Phillies head-to-head when the division rivals met in October. For a Philadelphia club built around Harper, Schwarber, Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto and Nola, another early postseason exit only increases the questions surrounding how much longer this championship window will remain open.

There is also some postseason payback involved for Atlanta.

The Phillies had become the Braves’ October nightmare, eliminating Atlanta from the NLDS in consecutive seasons in 2022 and 2023. Those defeats were especially painful because the Braves won 101 games in 2022 and an MLB-best 104 games the following season, only to watch Philadelphia end both campaigns.

This time, Atlanta returned the favor.

The Braves grabbed Game 1 of this Wild Card Series 5-3 behind Austin Riley’s dramatic three-run homer in the eighth inning. Philadelphia responded with the Schwarber-Harper-Bohm heroics in Game 2, but the deciding game belonged to Atlanta’s power.

Harris, Albies and Olson all went deep, accounting for every Atlanta run in the 6-2 victory. With Nola recording only five outs and Philadelphia’s offense unable to generate another late comeback, the Phillies simply couldn’t recover from the early deficit.

Atlanta now moves on to Los Angeles for an NLDS matchup against the Dodgers with some momentum of its own. After spending two consecutive Octobers watching Philadelphia end its season in 2022 and 2023, the Braves finally returned the favor by taking the Wild Card Series and sending their division rival home.

For the Phillies, the loss represents more than the end of another season. After consecutive NL East titles and several years among the National League’s most consistent postseason contenders, Philadelphia has watched its October finishes move progressively earlier while Atlanta has reasserted itself in the division. The Phillies aren’t suddenly removed from the National League picture, but their grip on the NL East has unquestionably loosened, and this latest postseason exit gives the organization plenty to consider heading into the winter.