Spike Lee was involved in a heated confrontation with a fan at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, hours before the New York Yankees faced the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of their wild-card series.

The incident unfolded in the Legends Suite, where a viral video shows the filmmaker being pulled away as security intervened during the exchange.

According to reports, a fan who approached Lee for a selfie allegedly asked him to say “Fuck Palestine,” prompting the director to become visibly upset and seek security.

In the footage, Lee can be heard shouting, “Why’d you come over to me?” as a man in a blue checkered sport jacket points toward someone at a nearby table and says, “You’ve gotta go. You’ve gotta go.”