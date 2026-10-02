We asked a travel deals founder, an insurance executive and a cleaning CEO how they get ready before they go.

The booking confirmation is the easy part. The harder part is everything around it: the fine print on the cheap fare, the coverage you assumed you had, and the house you are leaving behind for a week or two.

Most travel mistakes are expensive, and most are avoidable. A deal with hidden fees stops being a deal. A canceled trip without the right protection becomes a lost deposit. A home left in a rush can greet you with a bad smell, a leak or worse.

To help you plan smarter, we asked three experts what they do before they book or board. Their answers cover your money, your protection and the home you leave behind.

1. Add up the full price before you get excited

Christof Bartel, founder of Urlaubspunkt, a German travel deals portal, says the headline price is rarely the real one. Flights, baggage, transfers, resort fees and city taxes can stack up fast.

“I always build a total before I decide. Flight, bags, transfers, local taxes, food. A cheap fare with expensive extras is just an expensive trip with a nice price tag,” Bartel says.

He suggests comparing two or three options on the same total, not the same headline number. It takes about ten minutes, and it often changes which option wins.

Timing matters too. Flight and hotel prices move often, so Bartel sets a target total in advance and books when an option reaches it, instead of refreshing the page for days and second-guessing every dip.

2. Pay for flexibility when the price gap is small

Bartel also checks cancellation terms before he commits. “If a flexible rate costs only a little more, I usually take it. Plans change, airlines change, life changes. Being able to rebook without losing the whole amount is worth real money.”

His rule: read the cancellation window, not just the label. “Free cancellation” can sound generous until you notice the deadline falls weeks before departure.

3. Check what you are already covered for

Before buying any new policy, Mohammad A. Hussaini, executive chairman of Carat Global Assurance, suggests looking at what you already hold. That means home cover, health cover and any benefits that come with the cards you use to pay.

“People often buy cover they already have, or assume they have cover they do not. A short review of what you hold saves money and shows you the gaps,” Hussaini says.

He also suggests saving policy numbers and claim phone lines in one place before you leave, so you are not digging through old emails at an airport gate.

4. Read the fine print on trip insurance

If a gap does turn up, trip insurance can fill it. But Hussaini says the label on the box matters less than the wording inside it. Policies can exclude certain reasons for canceling, certain activities and certain destinations.

“Three questions matter. What events are covered, what is excluded, and what do I have to prove to claim? If you cannot answer those, you have not finished reading,” he says.

Check the claims process before you buy, too. Some insurers require you to report a problem within a set number of days, and missing that window can sink an otherwise valid claim.

5. Keep a small buffer for the trip going sideways

Even good coverage does not pay on the spot. A delayed flight, a missed connection or a lost bag can leave you covering costs first and claiming later.

“The smartest travelers I know keep a small reserve that is only for the trip going wrong. A buffer turns a crisis into an inconvenience,” Hussaini adds. He recommends keeping it separate from your spending money so you are not tempted to use it on souvenirs.

A workable target, he says, is enough to cover one night of unplanned accommodation and a day of meals. Anything beyond that is a bonus.

6. Reset your home before you leave

A trip is a good reason to leave the house in better shape than usual. James Carter, CEO of Zentura Cleaning, says the work starts in the kitchen.

“Food left out, damp towels and dirty dishes are an invitation for odors, pests and mold. A quick reset before you go means you walk back into a clean space instead of a problem,” Carter says.

His short list: take out the trash, clear anything perishable from the fridge, run the dishwasher, and wipe down the kitchen and bathrooms. Dry any wet towels or laundry before you shut the door.

Carter also points to the bins and the drains, since that is where smells tend to start. Emptying the bins and running water down each drain takes a minute and avoids an unpleasant homecoming.

7. Ask someone to check in on the house

Carter’s second tip costs nothing. Ask a neighbor, friend or relative to stop by every few days while you are away.

“A small leak found on day three is a minor repair. Found on day fourteen, it is a major cleanup. Someone stopping by is the cheapest insurance you can get,” he says.

He also recommends leaving a short note with who to call if something goes wrong, plus a spare key and the location of the water shutoff. That way the person checking in can act quickly instead of guessing.

None of these steps is complicated. Together they cover the three things that most often go wrong: the price, the protection and the place you come home to.

Booking is the easy part. Do the dull checks first, and the trip itself gets a lot more fun.