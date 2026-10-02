Smart marketing. Fueled by a sprinkle of Drizzy. ICYMI Bruno Mars had socials thinking Drake was cuffing someone he wanted. Kind of if you fell for it. Turns out, everybody was watching a rollout.

Bruno Mars has released the music video for “Dance With Me” starring Karol G. pic.twitter.com/h4hhJ4pVNH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 1, 2026

Mars dropped the official video for “Dance With Me” on October 1, bringing Karol G along as his romantic co-star for the third single from his No. 1 album, The Romantic. The old-school cinematic visual plays like the payoff to a storyline Bruno quietly started building days earlier.

karol g es la protagonista del nuevo video de bruno mars 😮 pic.twitter.com/bA5uNd8zHN — Rojito (@GRojito0) October 1, 2026

It began September 27 when Drake surprised the crowd at Karol G’s Houston concert to perform their collaboration “Ahí.” Footage of the two dancing closely onstage quickly made the social media rounds.

Then Bruno entered the chat.

Posting a photo of himself dramatically staring out the window of a private jet, Mars tagged Drake and Karol G and wrote, “When you see Drake dancing with your latina crush in 4k… I have to get her back! I must get her back! I will get her back!”

Drake commented on Bruno Mars' post about the "Dance With Me" music video with Karol G and said



"Holy this guy works fast…" 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/7oeUfBwEVW — $$$ky 𓅓 (@skyyreturns) October 1, 2026

Three days later, we found out exactly how he planned to do it.

“Dance With Me” places Bruno and Karol G inside a warm romantic fantasy filled with intimate phone conversations, playful chemistry and a balcony serenade straight out of another era. The pair eventually share a joyful embrace, giving the video its wholesome closing moment.

BRUNO MARS



DANCE WITH ME

(MUSIC VIDEO)



OUT NOW 🚨

pic.twitter.com/9bF9Kc3shG — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 1, 2026

The timing made the joke even better. Drake caught on quickly, responding, “Holy this guy works fast…”

He wasn’t lying.

Bruno transformed a viral concert moment into a miniature love triangle, let social media run with it, then revealed that the entire conversation perfectly fed into his next visual. It also keeps the chemistry going after Bruno and Karol G previously connected on “Still.”

And somehow, Drake helped move another record without releasing it himself.

At this point, even when he’s somebody else’s plot device, Drake is still fueling the music economy.