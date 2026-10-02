Chance the Rapper Reveals He is Considering a Name Change

We may be near the end of Chance the Rapper. Not like the artist, but the name Chance the Rapper. The Chicago legend has revealed that he mulled over a name change.

Chano has been going for a decade and speaking with the Tea Time podcast, he revealed Chance may be dropped just to be “The Rapper.”

“I’m gonna take off the ‘Chance,’” Chance said. “I just wanna be The Rapper. It’s been something that I’ve been thinking about a lot. I just really love the art form. I really love words. I think the greatest rappers like myself are etymologists and linguists at heart, people that really just love language.”

Would you be doing with it or his momma name him Chance so you going to call him Chance?