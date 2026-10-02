Comedian Carrot Top, born Scott Thompson, is facing allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple women following a recent hospitalization for an alleged suicide attempt.

The 61-year-old prop comic, who has maintained a long-running headlining residency in Las Vegas, was reportedly hospitalized earlier this month after emergency personnel responded to a call regarding a self-inflicted medical emergency at his home.

Allegations Surface Following Emergency Incident

In the wake of the incident, several women have come forward detailing encounters involving the comedian, alleging inappropriate behavior and sexual misconduct spanning past years:

Inappropriate Advances: Accusers allege that Thompson leveraged his celebrity status and industry standing to make unwanted physical and sexual advances during private social gatherings and backstage encounters.

Accusers allege that Thompson leveraged his celebrity status and industry standing to make unwanted physical and sexual advances during private social gatherings and backstage encounters. Pattern of Misconduct: Reports describe alleged incidents involving unwanted touching, coercive behavior, and inappropriate comments directed toward female acquaintances and event staff.

Reports describe alleged incidents involving unwanted touching, coercive behavior, and inappropriate comments directed toward female acquaintances and event staff. Reckless Conduct: Separate claims allege that Thompson displayed erratic behavior during private interactions, raising concerns among colleagues and acquaintances prior to his recent hospitalization.

Representatives Address Health Crisis and Claims

While representatives for Thompson have not publicly detailed every specific allegation, sources close to the performer’s team acknowledged his current focus remains strictly on receiving intensive physical and mental health treatment.

“Scott is currently under professional medical care following a severe personal crisis. His priority right now is receiving necessary treatment and stabilization.”

Known for his iconic red hair and elaborate prop-based stand-up routines, Thompson has been a staple on the Las Vegas Strip for over two decades, holding a long-term residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino. Venues and production partners have not yet announced whether upcoming performances will be officially canceled or indefinitely postponed while Thompson receives care.

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