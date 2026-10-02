Well, the Cleveland Browns probably did not see this coming after Week 1. Neither did we.

The Browns are sitting atop the AFC North at 3-1, riding three straight wins and a suddenly resurgent Deshaun Watson after opening the season with an ugly 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cleveland’s latest escape came Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the game tied late, Andre Szmyt drilled a career-long 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining to give the Browns a 27-24 win and keep their September turnaround rolling into October.

Aaron Rodgers: “What the F*CK… CALL IT!”



Mike McCarthy: “F*cking Asshole”



😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ITQDVYGsvO — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) October 2, 2026

The finish has become something of a theme.

Watson has now engineered game-winning fourth-quarter drives in three consecutive games. Cleveland followed its Jacksonville disaster by beating Tampa Bay 23-19, Carolina 21-18 and Pittsburgh 27-24. That is three victories decided by a combined 10 points, with Watson delivering when the Browns have needed him most.

FINAL: The @Browns improve to 3-1 with the win on TNF! pic.twitter.com/8ZMVgYnpLW — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2026

The numbers are beginning to tell their own story.

Through four games under new head coach Todd Monken, Watson has completed 80 of 115 passes for 855 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. His 69.6 percent completion rate accompanies a 101.2 passer rating. Watson has also become a legitimate factor with his legs again, adding 127 rushing yards on 31 carries.

That production has changed the temperature considerably in Cleveland following the boos Watson heard during the preseason.

There is plenty of football left, and four games will not define an NFL season. What Cleveland has already shown is an ability to win close games after getting punched in the mouth opening weekend.

At 3-1 and sitting first in the AFC North, the Browns now head toward a Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets carrying something Cleveland has spent years trying to manufacture.

Momentum.