Drake had fans sitting with FOMO for weeks. Now, four of the songs that fueled the conversation have officially made their way out of the vault.

DRAKE

FOMO (HABIBTI DELUXE)



OUT NOW 🚨



▫️ Solar Eclipse (ft. Don Toliver)

▫️ Quebec

▫️ Cold Shoulder (ft. Don Toliver & Yebba)

▫️ Classic PT2pic.twitter.com/5arLL10eKh — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 2, 2026

The Toronto superstar has expanded HABIBTI with four tracks previously heard in his self-funded short film FOMO, giving listeners the official versions of records that had largely lived through clips and fan uploads since the film premiered September 15.

The release caps an unusually ambitious stretch for Drake. Back in May, he simultaneously debuted three full-length projects, ICEMAN, MAID OF HONOUR and HABIBTI. Months later, FOMO arrived as an hour-long film documenting pieces of his summer in Toronto while weaving unreleased music throughout the footage.

🚨 Akademiks says Drake is NOT profiting at all from “Solar Eclipse,” his remix of Ella Langley’s “Choosing Texas,” which appears on Drake’s 4-song Habibti: FOMO project dropping today



Ak claims Drake gave up his publishing share entirely, with his would be portion going back to… pic.twitter.com/vkwsLRzB1A — CY Chels (@SeewhyChels) October 1, 2026

Naturally, fans wanted the music without having to run the movie back.

During a Stake livestream, Drake eventually acknowledged the demand and said he planned to release “enough of them” Thursday night. He delivered four.

Leading the additions is “Solar Eclipse” featuring Don Toliver, the official arrival of the heavily anticipated “Choosin’ Texas” remix. The track flips Ella Langley’s country hit into a woozier hip-hop record and gives Drake and Toliver their first official collaboration.

They immediately double down with “Cold Shoulder,” which also brings Yebba into the mix for a moodier, soulful three-way collaboration.

Drake handles “Quebec” solo, leaning into the atmospheric, after-hours sound that has long occupied its own corner of his catalog. Rounding out the additions is “Classic PT2,” an expanded continuation of “Classic,” the alternative R&B ballad from the original HABIBTI tracklist.

Together, the four records effectively connect FOMO back to HABIBTI, turning music that initially existed as part of Drake’s visual experiment into a proper extension of the album.

Fans asked. Drake finally opened the vault.